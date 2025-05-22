Orioles And Red Sox Will Have A Hit Parade

Orioles vs. Red Sox, 6:45 ET

This is the fourth season of baseball I've done with Outkick - I think - but without a doubt, this is the worst start that I've had, and this isn't that bad of a start. The reality is that I've won multiple unit plays and some of the multi-play games, but there are also times when I've been way off. Yesterday was one of those days when I was way off on a game. Ultimately, it was one unit on a plus money play, but the Padres losing 14-0 was brutal. I hope for a better fate today as the Orioles take on the Red Sox.

If I am having a bad start to the season, the Orioles are having a disastrous start to the year. Baltimore looks more like the team that it was two years ago than the team that it looks like from the past two seasons. This club is on pace to win roughly 55 games for the season. They are 16-32, meaning they are losing one out of every three games. They went from a team that was winning 100 games the past two seasons to a team that is going to lose 100 games; that's as wild as the turnaround they had to make them relevant again. I'm really not sure what happened. Their pitching and hitting have both been bad this season. Cade Povich takes the mound for Baltimore tonight. Povich is 1-3 this season with a 5.23 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. He has been better on the road than he has been at home with a 3.38 ERA as an away pitcher. He's actually been fairly decent against the Red Sox as well, holding them to a .217 batting average over 46 at-bats.

The Red Sox are probably closer to what I am for the season - hovering around .500. Boston is 25-26 for the season, and slightly above .500 at home this year. The stories surrounding the Red Sox are more about the drama with players than it has been about any success or lack of success on the field. At this point in the season, no one looks like a true challenger to the Yankees. The Red Sox have hit the ball rather well, and even have pitched acceptably enough, but at the moment, nothing is clicking the way it should. Today they have a guy that really needs to turn it around, Lucas Giolito. Giolito is 1-1 for the season with a 7.08 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. This is only his fifth start of the season, but he has allowed 12 earned runs in two home starts for the year. The question is: Is this a blip on the radar of a good season, or will he struggle all year. Orioles hitters have had success against him as well, batting .254 against Giolito.

I do think the Red Sox win, just solely based on the hitting alone, but I'm not confidently going to back Giolito to win the game. Instead of focusing on a side, I think it makes more sense to play the total. For this one, I think Povich probably gives a few runs up and so will Giolito. If he continues his trend and allows six earned in his home starts we wont need to sweat at all. Back the over for this matchup.

