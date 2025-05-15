Orioles Can Put An End To Twins Winning Streak

Twins vs. Orioles, 12:35 ET

Well, after a nice mini-run, I ended up falling flat on my face with two losses yesterday. One of the games I kind of had right, but that counts for nothing as I lost the actual bet. This was between the Braves and the Nationals. I thought that the Nationals eventually would win a game, and I thought they might even have an edge over the Braves on the mound. It turned out that the Nationals won the game, but were losing in the first five innings. Back to the drawing board with this early day match between the Twins and the Orioles.

The Twins are 23-20 to start the season and will be in one of the more competitive divisions. I'm still not sold than any of the top four teams in this division will actually do anything once they make the playoffs, but they certainly all have a chance to at least make the postseason. The Twins are probably the fourth best team, and a testament to that is them playing fairly streaky baseball this season. They've lost four games in a row twice already, three games in a row three times, and they've won four games in a row once, and now are on a 10 game winning streak. Looking to extend that success for them today is Chris Paddack. For the season, Paddack is 1-3 with a 4.76 ERA. He has been pretty solid in terms of his WHIP at 1.29. If you take out his first start of the season where he allowed nine earned runs to the White Sox, he has thrown 36.1 innings and allowed just 12 earned runs. He is susceptible to the long ball, but they seem to be solo shots thanks to him not allowing too many baserunners. Orioles hitters have 10 hits in 39 at-bats against Paddack.

The Orioles are one of the surprise teams of the season, and not in a good way. After battling for the division the past two years, the team seems to have not only forgotten how to hit, but forgotten how to pitch as well. Baltimore comes into this game 11 games under .500 with a 15-26 record overall. That's a tough look for a team that was widely considered to be one with one of the brightest futures. For the season, the team is hitting just .227 and they have a team ERA of 5.37. Both of those numbers are among the worst in the league. It is possible for them to turn it around, but this is ugly. The good news, for them, is that they have Tomoyuki Sugano on the hill today. He's 4-2 with a 2.72 ERA, and a 1.01 WHIP. One of the few bright spots in this Orioles rotation and a guy that is giving them a chance to win pretty much every time he takes the mound. He has never faced the Twins.

I said yesterday that the Nationals had to win eventually. The same is kind of true about the Twins, only the opposite. Eventually they have to lose. Today seems like it should be the day that they lose the game. The Twins are still six games under .500 on the road, and a lot of teams rebound after losing the first two games so they don't get swept. Give me the Twins on the moneyline here as I also like their starter better.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024