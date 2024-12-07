Oregon Will Remain Undefeated And Win Big Ten

Penn State vs. Oregon, 8:00 ET

Saturday, a day that has been dominated by college football for the past few months, now will still be dominated, but doesn't have the all-day schedule that we have been accustomed to. Today, this Saturday is lined up with a bunch of division championship games. These are not the same as Bowl Games which will be filled out after all of these games are completed. Let's take a look at how we should bet the Big Ten Championship game as Penn State takes on Oregon in Indianapolis.

Penn State is just 11-1 for the year and are currently ranked as the third-best team in the country. I would think even if they lose this game, unless it is a complete pooping of the bed, they will still make the College Football Playoffs. Penn State's lone loss this season was against Ohio State, a team that took Oregon to the brink and gave them the biggest scare. That game was at Penn State and they still lost by a full touchdown. Since then, they've won four straight games. First, they took down Washington, then beat Purdue with ease, and last week they beat Maryland. You may have noticed I skipped a game and that was because they played Minnesota and barely won, beating them 26-25. Penn State was actually trailing for a good portion of that game before taking the lead in the third quarter and never relinquishing it. Penn State has the 19th-ranked total offense in College Football. However, their defense is fourth in the country. The best team is Ohio State, and they gave up a ton of points to Oregon.

Oregon is looking to put together a perfect season. Their team has a 12-0 record and has had three games this year decided by three or fewer points. The aforementioned Ohio State game was a close one. They played against Boise State and were able to get a win. Then, most recently, they were able to beat Wisconsin 16-13. That is the only game on their schedule that makes very little sense. I suppose it doesn't matter as a win is a win. Perhaps it was an issue with playing a motivated team on the road? Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has led the Ducks to the 15th best offense in the country, and should be able to find a few holes in this Penn State offense. The defense for Oregon is also good, but not ranked quite as high as the Nittany Lions. It is arguable that the Ducks are the only team in college football that can lose this week and still make the College Football Playoffs.

I like Oregon's offense as it reminds me of an NFL style with a balanced attack. They tend to have one primary rushing option but do have times where they can vary it up. Their receivers are talented and give Gabriel a lot of different options. The game will be played in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is probably better for Penn State than it is for Oregon. I think Oregon wins this game though and covers the short -3 spread. Their offense has shown they can beat good defenses. Take Oregon -3.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024