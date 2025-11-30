Opening Betting Odds For 2025 Major College Football Conference Championships

Sportsbooks wasted no time before posting opening lines for the 2025 college football conference championship games, and the market expects chaos wrapped in chalk. Texas Tech, Georgia, Ohio State, and Virginia open as favorites, but the spreads aren’t big enough to scare off underdog bettors who remember last year’s title weekend mayhem.

Totals are already moving, sharps are attacking soft openers, and every half-point will matter with College Football Playoff resumes on the line. With that in mind, here are the opening betting odds for the Power Four conference title games kicking off Saturday, December 6, courtesy of DraftKings.

Big XII Championship

No. 11 BYU Cougars (11-1, 8-1 in Big XII) vs. No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1, 8-1 in Big XII)

Kickoff: Noon ET

Stadium: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Moneyline (ML): BYU (+350) | Texas Tech (-455)

Spread: Cougars +11.5 (-110) | Red Raiders -11.5 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

BYU is out for revenge after getting plastered on the road by Texas Tech, 29-7, in Week 11. The Red Raiders won the turnover battle 3-0, recorded three more sacks (4-1), and held the Cougars, who average the second-most rushing yards per game in the Big XII, to just 67 rushing yards on 27 carries.

SEC Championship

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 in SEC) vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 7-1 in SEC)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

ML: Georgia (-120) | Alabama (+100)

Spread: Bulldogs -1.5 (-110) | Crimson Tide +1.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Georgia's only loss this season was at home to Alabama, 24-21. Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson torched the Bulldogs, completing 24-of-38 passes for 276 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) and no interceptions. Alabama rebounded from a season-opening loss to Florida State to win eight straight games, and its only other loss was to No. 8 Oklahoma.

Big Ten Championship

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten) vs. No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

ML: Indiana (+180) | Ohio State (-218)

Spread: Hoosiers +5.5 (-110) | Buckeyes -5.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

While Indiana played an easier schedule, its 30-20 win over No. 6 Oregon is the most impressive win either team has on its resume. Ohio State's biggest victory came against No. 16 Texas in their season opener, but that win didn't age well because the Longhorns didn't live up to their preseason hype.

ACC Championship

Duke Blue Devils (7-5, 6-2 in ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 7-1 in ACC)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

ML: Duke (+110) | Virginia (-130)

Spread: Blue Devils +2.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -2.5 (-110)

Total — 57.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

These teams met a couple of weeks ago, and Virginia went on the road to beat Duke 34-17. The Cavaliers had a soft schedule and didn't have to face the other four ACC teams with a 6-2 conference record. Blue Devils QB Darian Mensah leads the ACC in passing yards (3,450) and touchdowns (28), and Duke's biggest win was 46-45 at Clemson, which went 7-5 and 4-4 in the conference.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my college football 2025-26 bets here.