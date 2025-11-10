One Guy To Focus On For Tonight's Monday Night Football Game

Eagles vs. Packers, 8:15 ET

There are some days where you get lucky and some days where you're on the opposite side and can't even fathom how it happens. I was pretty confident that I was going to have a split in my two plays I put out for Outkick yesterday, and then disaster struck. It wasn't even reasonable what happened. The Texans are a team that averages next to nothing on offense. They scored 10 points through three quarters yesterday. Then… In the fourth quarter, they scored 26 points. They scored 12 points in the final minute of the game thanks to turnovers. That, my friends, is a bad beat. Now I'm trying to go 2-2 for the NFL Week on Outkick plays as the Eagles take on the Packers.

The Eagles have had a lot of gossip around them thanks to a few different trades and their overall performance this season. I wouldn't quite call it a Super Bowl hangover. They are 6-2 and 3-1 on the road. It isn't like they are struggling, but they aren't quite as dominant as you would think given their roster. The same thing happened early last year, and they went on a run and won the Super Bowl with very little resistance. Perhaps they should be concerned by Saquon Barkley having just 519 rushing yards through 8 games. Maybe they should worry that Devonta Smith is their leading receiver and AJ Brown has complained or moped about the sidelines. Their rushing defense is not as dominant as last season. And, their passing yards allowed are essentially league average. They are allowing 23.1 points per game, which also puts them in the middle of the pack. This is probably not the best game to rely on the run game for the Eagles as the Packers are the second-best running defense in football, so it will be interesting to see how the Eagles plan to attack.

The Packers are still atop their division, but there are teams breathing down their necks. The Bears look like they could be decent enough to snag a wild card, although they haven't really beaten a good team. The Lions might have the same description applied to them as well. However, looking at the Packers, who are 5-2-1 for the season, I think we can say they are fairly unimpressive. They beat the Lions, Commanders, Bengals, Cardinals, and Steelers. The best two wins are over the Lions and Steelers, which is basically saying the Packers are the best of fringe contenders. They tied the Cowboys, which is disgusting. Their two losses were to the Browns and the Panthers. Try explaining those two losses to anyone outside of a Vegas bookmaker and I don't think you'll be able to do it. I'm not sure that Green Bay will need to have any sort of change to their playbook this game. Their offense has been pretty strong in most games, but does have those stinkers where they get stopped repeatedly.

I'm not really sure which version of the Packers will show up. Is it the team that dropped the Lions in the opening week and looks fairly dominant on both sides of the ball in multiple games. Or, is this going to be the Green Bay team that has no answer in certain games? The Eagles are coming in with a nice rest advantage, and I think will be well prepared for this one. It should be close, but I think the Eagles will win the game. It will be a cold game, but I think we will get enough offense from both of the teams to get over the 46.5 in this one. My guy Geoff likes the under, and I usually lose when I go against him, so I'll stick to a player prop. The Packers have been good against most positions, but they have allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends. I'll take Dallas Goedert at +220 to score and over 35.5 receiving yards for the game. Goedert is my only official play.