One Best Bet And Guessing The Winner Of The Derby

Home Run Derby, 8 ET

The old saying "Chicks dig the longball" certainly still reigns true, but I think we all can appreciate moonshots. I assume most people go to baseball games either hoping for an offensive showcase, or they want to see people hitting the ball over the fence all the time. For one night only, everyone is only rooting for the ball to clear the fence during the Home Run Derby. This one-night event was something we all loved growing up and we all played on the baseball field ourselves. Now that we are older, we are swinging for a home run to line our pockets on the Home Run Derby.

How does the Derby work this year? It seems to be pretty similar to what happened last year. In the first round, the hitters are allowed three minutes or 40 pitches - whatever comes first - to hit as many bombs as possible. They also get a bonus period after the 40 pitches or the time is expired. In this stretch, they are done if they get three outs. However, they can get a bonus South if they hit a homer of at least 425 feet in the bonus period. So… a bit confusing. The bottom line is the batter will be up there for roughly four minutes and has to hit a bunch of homers. The four players with the most go on to the next round. Ties go to whoever has the longest homer in the round. After that first round, it then becomes a bracket with the player who hit the most homers faces the player who hit the least. In that second round, they get only two minutes or 27 pitches. I'm not 100% sure if there will be a bonus in the second round or the Finals. In the Finals it is the same two minutes or 27 pitches.

For the field, we have the following gladiators competing: Matt Olson, James Wood, Junior Caminero, Cal Raleigh, Jazz Chisholm, Byron Buxton, Oneil Cruz, and Brent Rooker. Of all of the competitors, Raleigh has hit the most homers this season, with 38 bombs already. Kind of hard to believe he has that many, but just because you lead the league in homers doesn't mean you're the one who will win the Derby. I'd be a bit surprised if the average fan has heard of the majority of the players in this field. Raleigh has made noise this year, but most probably weren't familiar with him previously. Buxton has been a very hyped player for years. Chisholm is a Yankee and has had moments in the news for things he has done or said. What I like about this field is we have a variety of guys and someone can really make a name for himself tonight.

The odds are on Raleigh to win, and he is at a fairly enticing +300. Clearly the guy has power, but I'm not sure that he is going to win. I like a few other bets a bit more. I really like Matt Olson to make it to the Semi-Finals at -105. This is in his home stadium, Atlanta. Being familiar with the batting eye and stadium angles helps at least in the first round. Just because Olson is the hometown player doesn't mean he will win, though. 2018 is the last time a hometown player won the Derby, and there is almost always someone from the home team. As for the winner, James Wood has been swinging the bat as well as anyone and at +425, he is who I will take a small shot on. I'm investing much heavier into the Olson semi-final bet.