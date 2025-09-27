Ole Miss Will Knock Off LSU

LSU vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 ET

I had just two plays for College Football this weekend - one of them was a winner, and one of them was a loser. It wasn't just that it was a loser; it was arguably one of the worst calls I've ever made. There are some other ones that I can remember being worse, but whatever - a loss is a loss, so honestly I don't care if I lose by one or 100, both options lose me money. I am hoping to avoid a similar fate here as I take on the game between the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU is the fourth-ranked program in the country, and they are 4-0 for the season. I've mentioned this before, but early-season ranks mean very little. Sure, it is nice for the team, and you'd rather be ranked than not. However, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't mean that just because you're ranked higher, you're going to win games. LSU has been interesting in its wins this season. They opened with a tough enough road game against Clemson and took them down 17-10. In the next game, they faced Louisiana Tech and only beat them 23-7. That's a game you'd expect them to truly blow out their opponent. They might've been playing conservatively so they could take down Florida, who they played the following week and dropped them 20-10. Last week was a dominant performance, beating South East Louisiana 56-10. Garrett Nussmeier has been slinging the ball, racking up 962 passing yards with six touchdowns, but he does have two interceptions as well. The team has a fairly balanced attack, finding ways to pound the ball on the ground and also choosing the right opportunity to attack through the air.

Ole Miss is also 4-0 for the year, and they come into the game with a rank of 13. They are 2-0 in the SEC already, which is a great start for the program, but I'm not going to lie and say they were big wins. They beat Kentucky and Arkansas by a combined 13 points. Kentucky fell to Ole Miss 30-23, but it was a road game for Ole Miss, so I can excuse it being a close game at least a little bit. The defense stepped up when it mattered most and held the lead. The game against Arkansas was interesting because the teams were both marching up and down the field. They scored 59 of the points in the first half and just another 17 in the second half. Again, the defense ended up holding the lead, even if they let up a late touchdown to make the game a bit closer than it needed to be. I do have some concerns about who will be under center. Combined, Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss have completed 64.4% of passes, eight passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and 264 rushing yards. Simmons also has four interceptions this season. Simmons may be back and available this week.

I really don't like when a team has a quarterback controversy or question, especially going into a big game. I think that Lane Kiffin has to start Chambliss given the way he has played. Worst case scenario for his is that Chambliss starts and plays poorly. Then he can put Simmons in the game and see if there are any adjustments that can be made. LSU needs to win this as their remaining schedule looks pretty tough. If they lose here, they are likely not going to have a chance to make the playoffs, because I don't see them going undefeated the remainder of the year. Ole Miss has a tough schedule, but it isn't quite as bad as LSU's. I also think them being at home is a big deal. I'm going to back Ole Miss here, despite the potential QB situation. I think they have the edge in this one with home-field advantage and a defense that is bending but won't break. The over is a good look as well.