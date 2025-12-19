Why The Timberwolves are Live 'Dogs Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Friday

Look, I know all eyes will be on Alabama-Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Friday. Hell, I have money on Alabama, and that'll be on my main screen. But if there were ever an NBA regular-season game worth paying attention to while football is on, it's Friday when the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-2) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10) on Prime Video at 9:30 p.m. ET.

OKC is a heavy favorite (+110) to win a second straight NBA championship and has a legitimate chance (+450 at DraftKings) to beat the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' record of 73 regular-season wins. Minnesota is one of the five teams out West that could upset Oklahoma City in the playoffs; the T-Wolves are the ninth-betting choice to win the NBA title at +3000.

The Thunder handed the Timberwolves a gentleman's sweep (4-1) in the Western Conference Finals last season. As -10.5 home favorites, OKC beat Minnesota 115-103 in the NBA Cup in their only meeting this season. Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 40 points on 63.2% shooting vs. the T-Wolves last month.

Timberwolves All-Star SG Anthony Edwards is trending towards returning from a three-game absence Friday. Ant-Man is "questionable" on Minnesota's most recent injury report, but he was seen at the morning shootaround. Given the betting odds and his reputation as a dog, I'm expecting Edwards to suit up against the NBA's best team Friday.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves odds (FanDuel)

Moneyline: Oklahoma City (-295) | MINNESOTA (+240)

Spread: Thunder -7.5 (-108) | TIMBERWOLVES +7.5 (-112)

Total — 233.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Obviously, OKC is the best team in the Association. So, let's just keep this in mind while I give you reasons to take the points with the T-Wolves Friday. That said, the Thunder have played the easiest schedule in the NBA by a wide margin. They've only played seven teams with a winning record, which is three fewer than Minnesota, the next closest team.

Also, the Timberwolves are a better 3-point shooting team, which is the most important thing in basketball nowadays. They have a +2.1 margin on 3-pointers per game, and Oklahoma City allows the third-highest rate of 3-point attempts per game, according to CleaningTheGlass.com. Plus, Minnesota is bigger and a better rebounding team.

At Pinnacle Sportsbook, the T-Wolves have been bet down from +7.5 on the opener to +6.5 at the time of writing. That's significant because Pinnacle is a "market-making oddsmaker" that the big legal sportsbook copy. Hence, there is respected money on the Timberwolves at numbers still available at FanDuel and DraftKings as of Friday afternoon.

Ultimately, I'm taking the points with the T-Wolves and sprinkling on their moneyline because they are a better 3-point shooting team that should win the rebounding battle and are one of the few rosters that can hold their own against OKC.

Prediction: Timberwolves 120, Thunder 112

My plan of attack is to bet 1.12 units (u) on Minnesota +7.5 (-112), and put a 0.25u on the T-Wolves +240 to win outright.

_____________________________

Follow me on X @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NBA 2025-26 bets here.