Ohio State Is Going To Absolutely Demoralize Indiana

Indiana vs. Ohio State, 12:00 ET

If you can't keep up with the rankings for the College Football top-25 or the College Football Playoff predictions, I don't blame you. Every week they change, there are a lot of hypothetical situations and many movements in the ranks. Ultimately, we will need to wait until the conference tournaments to figure out exactly what is going to happen with these teams. I can tell you, after this week, one of these teams will solidify their placement, and the other is likely to drop down significantly as Indiana takes on Ohio State.

Indiana is ranked 5th in the country. I need you to reread that sentence and tell me the it isn't a lie. That makes no sense to me. How are the Indiana Hoosiers the fifth-best team right now? They haven't played one ranked opponent this season. Their road wins were against Northwestern, Michigan State, and UCLA. Their offense has looked great, scoring 31 or more points in nine of their 10 games, but none of the defenses they've faced have been all that impressive. The defensive numbers are on the side of the Hoosiers as well. They have allowed 17 or fewer points in eight of their ten games as well. Their quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, has done all that the team has asked of him and more. Rourke has 2,410 yards with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Again, I need to stress this, the Hoosiers haven't faced anyone significantly difficult. The only thing he doesn't seem to be able to do is run the ball and if he is pressured heavily, as he will be by Ohio State, I think he is going to struggle significantly.

Ohio State is ranked second in the country, and unlike Indiana, I think the ranking is actually deserved. Ohio State does have a loss this year, but their loss is to the current number one team, Oregon. They went to Oregon and lost that game 32-31, obviously as close as you can get without a win. They also faced Penn State on the road and were able to take a win with a 20-13 victory. Ohio State's offense hasn't racked up the same success as Indiana, but their schedule has also been tougher. They still have scored at least 20 points in every game, and 31 or more in eight of their 10 games. On defense, they have done a good job against virtually everyone, holding every opponent to under 17 points with the exception of Oregon. Will Howard, the Ohio State quarterback, is performing about the same as Rourke with 2,484 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Howard isn't much of a scrambler either, but he is better than Rourke at keeping plays alive if needed and will sneak into the end zone.

Look, I get it, the Hoosiers don't control who they play. They don't control the rankings either. However, they are going to get their butts kicked this weekend. I can't imagine this game is anything lower than a three-score game. I'd be surprised if they put up more than 21 against Ohio State. I'll back Ohio State to cover the big spread. These teams may be in the same conference, but they aren't in the same stratosphere on the field.

