Ohio Could End Miami's Undefeated Season

Miami Ohio vs. Ohio, 9:00 ET

This weekend we will see a few games between some rivalries. While you're not going to get a true rivalry week as you do in College Football, or across the entirety of the league, there are some key games that you know we will end the regular season with almost every year. For example, Duke will be playing North Carolina, Kansas and Kansas State, and even Alabama and Auburn are playing. Tonight we will have the game between Miami Ohio and Ohio facing off.

Miami Ohio comes into this game with a 30-0 record and have likely flown under the radar all season. Normally, you would expect a team that is undefeated to get more attention. However, the RedHawks play in the MAC so they really don't play all that difficult of competition. Have they taken on anyone good this season? Not really. There wasn't anything special before MAC play took place, but I am not going to hold their schedule against them too much. You play whoever is in front of you, and so far, they've beaten everyone. Have they had any close battles or close calls? Over the course of the year, they've had seven one-possession games, which is a lot. This also includes their past two games where they've won both by two points. Half of their games were won by 10 or fewer points, meaning they also aren't blowing anyone out. They are clearly trying to do something special by going undefeated, but these close calls will eventually come back on him.

Ohio isn't anything special. I suppose that statement can be said in general about not only the state, but the college overall. For the year, the Bobcats are 15-15 and currently 5th in the MAC. They have at least assured themselves of a .500 record or better in the MAC as well. Ohio has lost their past two games, and they have dropped four of their past six contests. They aren't particularly close when they lose games, though. They have lost their past eight games by an average of almost 13 points per game. I will give Ohio some credit, they are fairly balanced with their attack, and they rarely have the same scorer leading the team in every game. It tends to be one of their top three leading scorers. That can be difficult for an opposing team to scheme for because the teams tend to have a problem figuring out which guy gets hot, or Ohio just has three guys that can put the ball in the bucket, and if two are locked up the other is free.

Miami Ohio already beat Ohio once and that game wasn't particularly close. However, it was a home game for Miami, so that makes a major difference. Ohio, at home, is 10-5, so they have shown some success when they have the advantage. This is their senior night, and this is likely the biggest game that they will have all season. I don't love this pick, but I do think Ohio could upset Miami and win this game. I'll take the points here. This is mostly about Senior Night, playing the spoiler role, and that Miami has struggled lately, teetering on a loss. Give me Ohio with the points.