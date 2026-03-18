Will Offseason Moves Make Baltimore Bounce Back?

Baltimore Orioles Preview

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane, will you? In 2022, the Orioles went 83-79. A nice turnaround year from going 52-110 the previous year. In 2023, they made the playoffs, winning 101 games. In 2024, they were one of the better teams in baseball, but took a bit of a step back, winning 91 games. Last year, they were once again a disaster, going 12 games under .500. Are the Orioles going to get back on track, or will the roller coaster keep plummeting?

Last year recap:

I pretty much summed it up in the opening paragraph: the Orioles had a bad year last year. They never really got anything consistent going for the team. After starting the year 3-2, the team never saw the right side of .500 ever again. They were 12 games under at the end of the first half, and then they ended the second half of the year with the same mark under .500. Their team had relied on the strength of their pitching staff, specifically the bullpen, but last year they were not very good. It wasn’t just that, hitters struggled as well.

Offseason moves:

The Orioles have a championship window. They have really good position players, and a lot of them are young and under control. In order to maximize that, they had to go out and get some pieces to balance out what happened last year. They made a big splash right away by signing the Polar Bear, Pete Alonso. He will give them a good bit of pop, and a veteran presence. Taylor Ward is a good addition to the roster, as well. The bigger changes have come to the pitching staff. They have Ryan Helsey to close, Andrew Kittredge was one of the better relievers last year, and they have Shane Baz, Chris Bassitt, and Zach Eflin starting.

Roster:

I personally love that they got Baz and Bassitt from teams in their division. Both are middle-of-the-rotation type arms, but they have the potential to be more reliable than a lot of other options. The Orioles still lack a true ace, but they are getting Kyle Bradish back. He only has made 14 starts in the last two years, but I read he has more Cy Young betting slips than anyone. I’m… shocked. Why? A guy that has a total of 71.1 innings in two years is going to win the Cy Young? I won’t waste my money there. Still, if healthy, this team doesn’t have a lot of holes. I think the lineup will be tough and Gunnar Henderson has looked phenomenal in the World Baseball Classic. I think they have a decent group of contact and power hitters. Guys will need to adjust and be better than last year, but that shouldn’t be asking too much.

Betting outlook:

I actually really like the Orioles to bounce back. This is the toughest division in baseball with all five teams capable of making the postseason. Health will play a big factor for them, and at -115 for them to make the postseason, you’re not getting a ton of value. You’re at least not paying heavy juice, though. For wins, they are listed at 85.5, which I think is a great number. They should be at least a .500 team, and you’re not asking for much more than that. Give me the over.