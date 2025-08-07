Offensive Showcase Coming From Fever Vs Mercury

Fever vs. Mercury, 10:00 ET

I want to issue a word of warning to newer bettors out there. There are an alarming number of fake tickets floating around in the universe. X or Twitter, whatever you prefer to call it, has them everywhere. I was up pretty early this morning and couldn't fall back asleep. I saw one that had a Same Game Parlay on FanDuel for three WNBA players that was paid out at something like +584. Now, the particular person didn't have a massive following, but here was the parlay - Jackie Young 10+ points, A'ja Wilson 15+ points, and Tiffany Hayes 10+ points. Now, I'll caveat this a bit, if the bet was placed in game, it is possible. If the bet was placed before the game, there is a 0% chance that it would've had those odds. Why? Young averages 16.6 points per game. Wilson was at -125 to score 21.5 or more yesterday, so 15+ points would've been -300 or worse, and Hayes averages 12.1 points per game. She could've been at plus money to score 10 points, but she would've been the only one. There is no chance this was a real bet if it was placed before tip off. I got my bet wrong last night on the game, but I'm never going to fake my plays or tickets. Let's get a real winner here as the Fever take on the Mercury.

The Fever are still without Caitlin Clark, let's get that out of the way right away. She will be sidelined for probably another week, and at this point she will be lucky to have 20 games with the team this year. The big appeal to Indiana this season was their depth anyway. They certainly would have needed it without their most popular player. I would argue that Kelsey Mitchell is their best player, but when healthy it is Clark. Mitchell has been great though, this season, and last season. Aliyah Boston has thrived under her new coach. Natasha Howard has continued to put up strong numbers. Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull are a great combination for outside shooting and solid defense. The team has a strong core, they needed time to gel, and if they can make it to the playoffs with a healthy Clark, who knows what could happen. For the record, I think they make the playoffs, maybe win a series, and then are done. The Fever are playing good hoops as the moment though, having won five of their past six games and eight of the last 11.

The Mercury are another deep team. They have a very talented roster led by Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally. However, there has been a bit of turmoil lately as Sabally was benched and then didn't play the next game. This, of course, then leads to speculation that she will be traded. It seems like everything is fine as she came back for the Tuesday game, played her regular minutes, and led the team in scoring. It could've just been a coincidence that Sabally was out after the benching, but either way, the Mercury won both games. They have been struggling lately. After going 9-2 from June 11 - July 14th, the team has lost five of their past eight games. Their wins aren't even against great opponents. They beat Washington, Chicago, and Connecticut. Two of those teams are probably the worst in the league.

I would not be surprised if the Fever win this game. The Mercury are not in great form, but they have been very good at home this season. I'm not sure I want to get there with betting a side though. The best number is already gone, so I'm probably laying off. Instead, I'm going to back the over again. Both teams can score, and both somewhat make defense optional. Back over 172.5.