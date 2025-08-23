Offenses Should Take A While To Get Into Flow For Week 0

Iowa State vs. Kansas State, 12:00 ET

Oh my gosh, oh my gosh! It is happening! I feel like posting a billion memes of Jonah Hill (when he was chubby) holding his hands up, giddy with excitement, and super pumped. College Football is back, my friends. It is not a huge slate of games, but this is Week 0 and we get some pretty impressive ones. The first one of the season is between two ranked teams and should be a great way for us to kick off the season as the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Iowa State has somewhat burst onto the scene over the past year or two. In 2022 they were just 4-8 and 1-8 within conference play. In 2023, they took a step forward, going 7-6 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. There were some impressive wins, but they ultimately lost to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. Last season was their best campaign, going 11-3 overall, and 7-2 within conference play. They started the season with seven straight wins, even beating Iowa in Iowa. Their first two losses came at the hands of Texas Tech and Kansas, neither of which were ranked at the time. They beat Kansas State which allowed them to face Arizona State for a chance to play in the Big 12 Championship, but that was a loss for them, and it was not a pretty one as they dropped it 45-19. They beat Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but the reality is that Cam Ward left that game and that probably gave the Cyclones the chance they needed. Rocco Becht, their quarterback from last season is still on the team and should be fine. The problem is that they have lost a couple of receivers, so how effective will this team be? The biggest strength of the team was the passing defense last year. There are questions about some of the other areas - the line and linebackers, but the secondary is very good.

Kansas State has been solid for quite some time now. They have won at least eight games in five of six seasons under head coach Chris Klieman. They have gone 9-4 over the past two seasons, and there is a reasonable expectation that they will perform again. Their defense should be a strong enough unit overall, and they are led by their linebacker group as well. Their secondary also has a ton of potential this season. On offense, they have Avery Johnson back under center to run the show. Johnson threw for 2,712 yards last season, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In the game against Iowa State, he played fairly well. He went 12-for-28, threw for 220 yards, and three touchdowns. Even against a tough defense, he got the job done. If he can't get the job done through the air, he is an adept runner. Their rushing attack should keep teams guessing and not able to sell out to stop one or the other.

This is a major game for both teams as it will provide a big leg up on the other for the year. The Big 12 will be pretty competitive and these are two of the teams that I fully expect to battle for the Championship. This game is going to be played in Dublin, which makes it a neutral location venue. I think that the defenses will be in better shape to start the season than the offenses, and the current number of 51.5 makes me think this should be an under. I do lean toward Kansas State taking this game as well, but I'm not quite as confident.