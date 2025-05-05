Offenses Should Get To Both Starters

Guardians vs. Nationals, 6:45 ET

Sunday brought us another 1-1 day. I suppose we should be considered a bit lucky that the Cubs pitching staff was able to keep the Brewers down because Shota Imanaga left the game with an injury. It also helped that the Brewers pitching staff shut out the Cubs offense. I feel like I'm getting some better reads on the games and feel like I'll go on a massive tear soon. Hopefully that starts here as the Guardians take on the Nationals.

The Guardians are once again turning into one of the best teams in baseball. Each year they get very little attention, but they keep finding ways to win, and win their division. Cleveland is currently sitting at 20-14 for the season, and although they don't have a winning record, they are at least .500 on the road with a 9-9 standing. The thing is that even with this solid record, the Guardians are only in second place right now. Cleveland has won four of the past five games, but every one of them has been a bit of a nailbiter. The team isn't hitting great, with just a .232 batting average. Even the pitching is a bit of a concern with a team 4.20 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. So, their record may be better than their team is performing. Luis Ortiz takes the mound for them today with a 2-3 record, 4.78 ERA, and a 1.41 WHIP. He's been very bad on the road this season, allowing 12 earned runs in 15.2 innings. The majority of those came in his first start of the season, but I still am not sure I want to fully trust him on the road. He did do well against the Pirates and Angels, two teams that hit like the Nationals. Ortiz is allowing the Nationals to hit .300 against him in 30 at-bats.

The Nationals are playing probably better than expected for the season. If they get a sweep in this series, they will be a .500 team. They are 16-19 right now, and have a winning record at home with a 9-7 mark. Washington isn't a team with a ridiculous amount of talent, and they aren't a free agent destination any longer. However, the team is at least competitive. The biggest question that we have to ask is if they are going to keep any of the talent they currently have or keep building for the future. That's a question for down the line. Tonight, all they need to worry about is making sure Jake Irvin throws well. Irvin is 2-1 with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. The Nationals starter does have a slightly higher home ERA than road one, but he is also slightly better at night than during the day, so maybe it balances out. He is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed six earned runs in six innings. Guardian hitters haven't faced Irvin much, having just five hits in 23 at-bats.

When I first saw this game, I felt like the obvious play was going to be the Guardians, but I'm not sure they win. They are probably the better team long term, and overall, but right now the Nationals at least are fighting for wins. I'm more inclined to believe the game is going to go over the total and that's what I'm taking here. I don't think either starter comes out with a clean outing, so let's back over 8.5 runs.

