Offenses Have To Get Going In Falcons Vs Raiders

Falcons vs. Raiders, 8:30 ET

There aren't many times during the season that we have two Monday Night Football games, but tonight is one of those nights that we are blessed with that exact situation. So, if one game isn't great, or at a commercial break, or even at halftime, we can flip over to the next one. With the Bears and Vikings playing in the other game this might not get quite as much interest or excitement. However, I think we could have a great game between the Falcons and Raiders as they square off in Las Vegas.

The Falcons are falling apart. I suppose investing a boatload of money into a quarterback who is coming off of a devastating injury probably isn't the best way to build a franchise and team. Kirk Cousins is a guy that I've never been a huge fan of, at least until I watched him on the Netflix show Quarterback. That gave me a newfound respect for him. However, Cousins performance this season has been… well… brutal. He is completing 67% of his passes and has 17 touchdowns, but he has also thrown 15 interceptions this year. Over the past four games he has no touchdown passes and has thrown eight interceptions. The Falcons have been embarrassed now in two of their past three games. They lost to the Broncos and Vikings by three or more scores. They did play both the Saints and the Chargers well and lost to them by just one score. Still, a loss is a loss and this team needs to get some wins if they want to take the division back from the Buccaneers. If Cousins can't get it going against a Raiders defense that is average in terms of their passing defense, I am not sure he will get it back this year.

The Raiders have nothing to play for this season. They are eliminated from the playoffs so are now just getting the opportunity of spoiler. They have lost nine straight games. They have had a tough schedule, but there really isn't much of an excuse for playing as poorly as they are. They fell to the Broncos, Steelers, Rams, Chiefs, Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos, Chiefs, and Buccaneers. All of those teams are potential or likely playoff teams. Okay, the Bengals aren't likely to make the playoffs, but they are a great offense. The team did lose their starting quarterback, but had him for most of their games. They aren't doing well on the ground and their passing game really is only relying on the one bright spot from the team - Brock Bowers. The Falcons rushing defense isn't elite, but they should be able to stop a Raiders ground game that leaves a lot to be desired. The passing defense is ugly as well, I can't say that I think the Raiders offense is great, but they should score against this Atlanta defense.

Can you in good faith take the Falcons to cover a game on the road right now? I mean, someone needs to win the game, but the Falcons have been brutal. The Raiders are at least staying competitive. If you have to take a side, I lean toward the Raiders. However, I think the obvious play is staring us in the face - we should take the total and back the over. Both defenses are poor and both teams need to get their offenses going meaning that they should pull out all the stops. Back the over 44.

