NY Giants RB Devin Singletary Stops Short Of Goal Line, Robbing Under Bettors

Under bettors in the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns game caught one of the grossest beats in NFL Week 3 while Over bettors got an insanely lucky win. Giants RB Devin Singletary had a breakaway touchdown against the Browns run with 2:22 remaining.

Since New York was up 21-15 and Cleveland had no timeouts to stop the clock, Singletary wisely went down in bounds. This allowed New York to kill the clock after the two-minute warning, cashing the Under on a 37.5-point total.

Obviously, Singletary’s team-first decision had fantasy football implications as well. But, considering how awful New York’s offense looked through the first two weeks, I don’t know who’s starting Singletary in the first place. Yet, this was more of a bad beat than a lucky win.

First of all, New York vs. Cleveland was trending Over entering halftime with the Giants winning 21-7. Second, both teams missed field goals, and kickers are connecting on field goals at a record rate this season. Also, the Browns scored in just 11 seconds thanks to an NYG fumble on the opening kickoff.

Furthermore, Giants QB Daniel Jones played his first good game since the 2022-23 playoffs. Jones completed 24-of-34 passes for 236 yards with 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a 109.4 QB Rating. If you told anyone Jones would have that stat line against Cleveland's defense, they'd run to bet the Under.

On one hand, I feel bad for people who lost their Under bet in Giants-Browns. On the other, this is "par for the course" when betting on the NFL. Crazy sh*t happens all the time. (See: All the upsets in Week 2). Plus, I went 0-4 in the 1 p.m. Sunday window, and "misery loves company".

