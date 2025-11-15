Notre Dame Should Put Panthers In A Cage

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, 12:00 ET

Overall, college football has been pretty strong this season for me. There are certainly some games that I wish I had back, and some that I wish I invested more into. I completely blew the game between BYU and Texas Tech this past weekend, that's one I definitely wish I had back. However, I nailed the game between LSU and Alabama, so it was fine overall. This week, we have a ton of ranked matchups, but I think this one between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh is one we have an edge in.

Notre Dame comes into the game with a 7-2 record and they are ranked as the 10th best team in the country. A number of places have Notre Dame listed as one of the teams that will receive a bid into the College Football Playoffs. I'm not quite sure that I like that look considering this isn't th most impressive Fighting Irish squad. I'm a self-proclaimed Notre Dame hater, so maybe that's part of my dislike for them. They started the season with two straight losses, dropping games to Miami and Texas A&M. Miami looks like they have regressed as the season went on, and Texas A&M looks like one of the best in the country. They lost those two games by a total of four points. Their wins are against Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, North Carolina State, USC (the only ranked opponent outside of their two losses), Boston College, and Navy. Their opponents that they've beaten are a combination of 30-37. Yes, they've taken care of business against worse opponents, but they also choose these teams to play, and this seems like an easy schedule to me.

Pittsburgh is not getting much College Football Playoff buzz or attention. I suppose that shouldn't be much of a surprise, but they are also 7-2 for the season and ranked 24th. Their two losses this season came on the road against West Virginia, and at home against Louisville. Both of those games were close matchups as well with them falling in overtime to West Virginia, and by seven to Louisville in regulation. If I bashed Notre Dame, I should probably call out Pittsburgh as well. Their wins are against Duquesne, Central Michigan, Boston College, Florida State (their only ranked opponent), Syracuse, North Carolina State, and Stanford. Their remaining schedule is going to be very difficult, facing the Fighting Irish, then Georgia Tech, and finally Miami. I have some questions about the Panthers on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback play has been decent overall, but I don't know if they can attack the Notre Dame secondary. I also don't love the running game.

When I first looked at this game, I thought this would be a test for Notre Dame, but the more I look at it, I think there is a clear edge for the Fighting Irish. Their defense has been incredibly strong lately, and I think Pittsburgh is a bit of a fake ranked team. I don't think Notre Dame is great, but they should be good enough to take down this Panthers team and cover the big number. Pittsburgh allows too many points to offenses that aren't nearly as good as what Notre Dame can offer. Give me the Irish -10.5.