Nothing But Nets For Tonight's NBA Betting

Celtics vs. Nets, 7:30

The NBA season is at about the halfway mark. Most people don't consider watching it until Christmas, and some don't consider the midway mark until the All-Star Game. Well, if I am being honest, a lot of people try and have some sort of narrative that no one watches the NBA. It is still a popular sport, but yes, we have to acknowledge that the game isn't quite as entertaining as it once was. Part of it is style, part of it is strategy, but a some of it is over-saturation of sports in general. There are just too many things to watch, and we are inundated with them all the time. For a guy like me, it doesn't bother me. I love sports and sports betting. The talking heads don't get to me. I know what the NBA is - a flawed, but still entertaining, version of a sport I love. That sport that I love presents me with an opportunity to bet on the Celtics vs. Nets tonight.

The Celtics are surprisingly good, and it might be worth grabbing them to win the Eastern Conference at this point. That future pays at only +360, so maybe the value is gone, but there are a lot of rumors that Jayson Tatum is ahead of schedule and could return for the playoffs. The biggest problem with the Celtics is that they just aren't that deep of a team. But, when you look at the contenders in the East, you have the Knicks, Pistons, Cavs, Raptors, Magic, and 76ers. The Knicks are still my pick and the team I think is deepest in the league. The Pistons are very good, but still need to figure out how to win - I don't think they make it out of the East. The Raptors are also better than expected, but need another piece or two to win in a seven-game series. The 76ers have everything they need, but the question will always remain if Joel Embiid can actually get it done. The Cavs have proven over and over again they aren't as good as expected this season or in the playoffs. The Magic have had injury issues, so it is hard to say. They may need more time to develop together. The Celtics adding Tatum to their squad really doesn't disrupt them, it could catapult them into the NBA Finals.

The Nets are not going to make the playoffs, and they are more likely to trade away all of their pieces than they are to do anything else. Currently, there are a lot of conversations going on about if they are going to get rid of Michael Porter Jr. I have a hard time believing that Porter Jr. just randomly figured out the game. I think his knows his role is to score more. He reminds me quite a bit of Kevin Love or other guys who looked amazing on bad teams. Love left Minnesota and his production went down. He was still good, but not quite putting up 20-20 games. Whover gets Porter Jr. should expect him to be the inconsistent Denver version instead of this go-to guy he is on the Nets. They are also looking at trading away Nic Claxton. All of this is to say that the Nets do have talent even if they aren't quite a team that you can expect to win many games.

You probably are thinking "All of this is cool, but what about the matchup between the two teams tonight?" A fair question. I really don't know if the Celtics are going to cover the spread, but I can't find myself getting behind the Nets often. I do think this is a good spot for them, though. The Nets scored 66 points in their last game. That's not a typo or mistake. They scored 66 points in their last game. When a team looks that bad in one game, they typically look great in the next. These are still professionals, afterall. I'm going to play the Nets +8.5 tonight, I am also going to sprinkle their moneyline, and I will play over 103.5 for their team total. I fully expect them to have a very good and efficient offense tonight. I'll put the most on their team total, and the least on the moneyline, if that helps.