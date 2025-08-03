Nobody Beats The Miz!

Brewers vs. Nationals, 1:35 ET

We are a few days removed from the trade deadline and the dust is starting to settle. Teams are locking in with their new players, and other teams are calling up reinforcements from the minors. This is a good time for people to see what they have in their farm system, but also a good time to see if any of the trades will truly make a major impact. The Brewers didn't make any significant moves, and the Nationals traded a few players away, but nothing overly substantial, the two square off today.

The Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball for months. They virtually came out of nowhere to take over the division lead and are now going to battle the Cubs for that spot the remainder of the year. The good news for them is the Cubs did very little aside from plucking one of the Nationals starters away from Washington. The bad news is that Milwaukee did very little to win at the deadline as well. Talking heads will tell you that they don't have enough to win the World Series, and they are probably correct, but as of right now, they are playing rather well. Their biggest addition this season was calling up today's starter Jacob Misiorowski. In his games, Misiorowski has gone 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He has 47 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, and also made an All-Star team this year. Pretty solid for a start to a career. He has not gone very deep into games lately. He only has 7.2 innings pitched in two outings since the All-Star Break, and I think that is partially so the team keeps him fresh. He has never faced the Nationals.

The Nationals were sellers at the deadline, but they didn't have a fire sale. They listened to offers for probably everyone and anyone, but the only player I was thinking might get moved that didn't was MacKenzie Gore. It is still possible for him to be moved, but it is a bit more complicated. The Nationals are already setting their sights on next season and it would probably make sense for them to invite anyone they can up to the majors in hopes of getting the team prepared for next year. For today's game it will be a bit of a bullpen game with the potential opener being Brad Lord. He has a 3.27 ERA for the season and a 1.20 WHIP. He has put together two straight strong outings going a total of 9.1 innings and allowing just two earned runs. The Brewers have faced him in just eight total at-bats and haven't gotten a hit off of him.

This game has a good chance to go under the total. If you're going to play that, I'd lean towards taking the under through five innings as the Nationals bullpen was garbage and is even worse after the deadline. Misiorowski will give the Brewers the upper hand here. They will win this game on the run line. The Nationals have only played in 28 one-run games this season, so don't be shocked if they lose by more than one here.