No Taming These Lions: They Will Roar Sunday Night

Lions vs. Chiefs, 8:20 ET

As far as Sunday Night Football matchups go, we've had some pretty good ones. Last week, we got a surprisingly good game as the Patriots stormed into Buffalo and handled the Bills their first loss of the season. It was a week of upsets, and I think we probably will see a bit more of that moving forward as the teams start to deal with injuries. Tonight, we have a great matchup, something that was probably billed as a potential Super Bowl preview before the season started. Let's see how we should bet on the matchup between the Lions and Chiefs.

The Lions started the season looking like the franchise may have lost some of their luster. They lost Ben Johnson to their division rival the Bears, and then they lost the season opener to another rival in the Packers. The offense looked uncertain and a bit shaky in that game. What have they done in the four games since playing the Packers? Well, to start, they've won all four games and haven't even remotely struggled. They've also scored a total of 161 points in those four games against their past four opponents. Before you think it was one huge game increasing that average, they haven't scored fewer than 34 points in any of their past four games. Supposedly, the Bears, Ravens, and Browns were supposed to have good or great defenses as well. They do have to face a tough defense this week, but Kansas City has shown some holes they haven't had in the past. The Lions are not only creative, but they are talented. I don't expect them to drop 30+ on the Chiefs, but I think they can at least keep the ball moving.

The Chiefs are staring at the possibility of going 2-4 to start their season, and needing to find a way to get to the postseason. This isn't something they've faced in their magical run they've had since Patrick Mahomes has taken over. That doesn't mean they will stumble or miss the playoffs. I think they have too much talent remaining, too many good coaches, and too great of a quarterback to let that happen. Mahomes could be the MVP this year if they make the postseason because it will literally only be due to him. Last week, they let a game slip through their fingers as they dropped the game against the Jaguars. While watching it, all I could think about was how they kept making mistakes. The Chiefs are not a team that normally makes mistakes. They had dumb penalties against them, they forced a throw when they should've run the ball, they didn't get after a quarterback when he was literally on the ground. It was interesting to see, and perhaps a bit concerning.

The betting public seems to think this is going to be a loss for the Lions. Let's take a look at the lines for a moment, though. The total for the game opened at 48.5 and was bet up to 52.5. The spread started at -1.5 in favor of the Chiefs, and is now at -2.5. If it goes over the high total, do you think that it is more likely the Lions win or the Chiefs? I'd say the Lions. If it is an under, I'd expect the Chiefs to win, but I could see a game where the Detroit defense holds the Chiefs down. I think you have to take the points here and that's what I'm doing. I'd be a bit surprised to see the Chiefs win. Detroit is the better team and I think wins this game outright.