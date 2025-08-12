Nimmo And Offenses Will Be On Full Display Today

Braves vs. Mets, 7:10 ET

A lot can change from year to year - not just for us, but for baseball teams. Sure, we grow, change, develop, whatever, but baseball teams have different types of impact to their franchises each year. Some lose or gain a franchise player. Some pitchers just don't have the groove that they normally do. Whatever the case may be, each year is unique with the challenges and opportunities. We never know how the season will go and constantly have to adjust. The daily plays allow us to evaluate this game and the challenges and opportunities between the Braves and Mets.

The Braves season has been one to forget. The team is 16 games under .500 to this point in the season, and the biggest sign of their struggle is their road record where they are also 16 games under. Breaking even at home this seasons is at least one positive, but I wouldn't describe it as a true win for the club. They've dealt with injuries, just like everyone else has. They lost Max Fried in the offseason, but that is just one starter every five days. The Braves have played better over the past five games, taking four from the playoff-hopeful Marlins. Overall, the team is hitting well enough, but the ERA is a bit higher than they probably had hoped. Today, they send out Spencer Strider to the mound. Strider has struggled this season, going 5-9 with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. He is in his first year back after injury so maybe this is an adjustment year, but he was great in 2022 and 2023. He is still striking out a lot of guys, having 98 in 82.1 innings. Strider had a decent July, but had a rough start to August as he allowed five earned runs over 4.2 innings through 11 hits. Strider has been hit fairly well by the Mets in his career, with the team going 34-for-129 against him. Brandon Nimmo is arguably the best hitter against him.

The Mets are having a nice campaign, but have been playing terrible baseball since the All-Star Break. They have now lost 11 of their last 12 games and it isn't just that they have lost games, it is that they are losing them in some unique ways. They jumped out to a big lead on Sunday against the Brewers, and ultimately, Milwaukee kept chipping away before closer Edwin Diaz ended up allowing a walk-off homer to the Brewers. This could just be a bad slump, but it is coming at one of the worst times. They are still eight games above .500, and owner of the last Wild Card spot, but both numbers are slipping away. Today, they send out Clay Holmes who is the owner of a 9-6 record with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. Holmes has been solid this season both on the road and at home, with no drastic split. They mostly rely on him to just get through five innings. He has faced the Braves twice this season, allowing four earned runs over 9.2 innings.

A couple of years ago, Strider being the underdog in a start against Holmes wouldn't have been an option. Eventually, the Mets have to win again. They won't lose the rest of the season, but is this a guaranteed win for them? Probably not. I'm going to take the over 8 runs in this game, but there is one other long shot that I'm going to back as well - Nimmo 2+ hits is +340 and over 1.5 total bases is +145, I'll play a combination of both. He is in a slump at the moment, but Strider might be what he needs to snap out of it. He would hit the over 1.5 total bases in six of 10 games, and 2+ hits in just 2 of 10.