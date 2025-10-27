NFL Week 9 Opening Lines Highlighted By Kansas City Chiefs At Buffalo Bills

From Thursday to Monday Night Football, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games in NFL Week 9.

Well, NFL Week 8 can't be any worse than Week 7, which saw 10 double-digit blowouts, and the best game Sunday was the winless New York Jets beat Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 39-38 barnburner. Unless you made money gambling last week or your fantasy team won, the NFL mostly sucked. On paper, NFL Week 9 might not be much better.

I'm not trying to be a Debbie Downer, but there are only two games between teams with a winning record. Fortunately, one of them is our annual Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen showdown. However, like I always say, gambling on football makes it more exciting. With that in mind, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games in NFL Week 9.

NFL Week 9 Opening Odds

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 1 a.m. ET Monday, October 27.

Thursday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (2-6)

Moneyline (ML): Baltimore (-360) | Miami (+285)

Steelers: Ravens -7 (-115) | Dolphins +7 (-105)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Eight Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-7)

ML: LAC (-575) | Tennessee (+425)

Spread: Chargers -10 (-110) | Titans +10 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

ML: Minnesota (+360) | Detroit (-470)

Spread: Vikings +8.5 (-110) | Lions -8.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

ML: Indianapolis (-155) | Pittsburgh (+130)

Spread: Colts -3 (-110) | Steelers +3 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New England Patriots (6-2)

ML: Atlanta (+180) | New England (-218)

Spread: Falcons +4.5 (-110) | Patriots -4.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-6)

ML: San Francisco (-148) | NYG (+124)

Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-120) | Giants +2.5 (+100)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)

ML: Carolina (+525) | Green Bay (-750)

Spread: Panthers +11.5 (-110) | Packers -11.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (6-2) at Houston Texans (3-4)

ML: Denver (-118) | Houston (-102)

Spread: Broncos -1.5 (-105) | Texans +1.5 (-115)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

ML: Chicago (-125) | Cincinnati (+105)

Spread: Bears +1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

New Orleans Saints (1-7) at Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

ML: New Orleans (+650) | LAR (-1000)

Spread: Saints +13.5 (-110) | Rams -13.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

ML: Jacksonville (-180) | Las Vegas (+150)

Spread: Jaguars -3 (-120) | Raiders +3 (+100)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

*Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-2)

ML: Kansas City (-125) | Buffalo (+105)

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Bills +1.5 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Kansas City still has to play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8.

Sunday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at **Washington Commanders (3-4)

ML: Seattle (-162) | Washington (+136)

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110) | Commanders +3 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1)

ML: Arizona (+130) | Dallas (-155)

Spread: Cardinals +3 (-120) | Cowboys -3 (+100)

Total — 53.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

