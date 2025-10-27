NFL Week 9 Opening Lines Highlighted By Kansas City Chiefs At Buffalo Bills

From Thursday to Monday Night Football, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games in NFL Week 9.

Well, NFL Week 8 can't be any worse than Week 7, which saw 10 double-digit blowouts, and the best game Sunday was the winless New York Jets beat Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 39-38 barnburner. Unless you made money gambling last week or your fantasy team won, the NFL mostly sucked. On paper, NFL Week 9 might not be much better. 

I'm not trying to be a Debbie Downer, but there are only two games between teams with a winning record. Fortunately, one of them is our annual Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen showdown. However, like I always say, gambling on football makes it more exciting. With that in mind, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games in NFL Week 9. 

NFL Week 9 Opening Odds 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 1 a.m. ET Monday, October 27. 

Thursday Night Football 

Baltimore Ravens (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (2-6) 

  • Moneyline (ML): Baltimore (-360) | Miami (+285)
  • Steelers: Ravens -7 (-115) | Dolphins +7 (-105)
  • Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Eight Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-7) 

  • ML: LAC (-575) | Tennessee (+425)
  • Spread: Chargers -10 (-110) | Titans +10 (-110)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 8. (Photo credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 8. (Photo credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2) 

  • ML: Minnesota (+360) | Detroit (-470)
  • Spread: Vikings +8.5 (-110) | Lions -8.5 (-110)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) 

  • ML: Indianapolis (-155) | Pittsburgh (+130)
  • Spread: Colts -3 (-110) | Steelers +3 (-110)
  • Total — 49.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New England Patriots (6-2) 

  • ML: Atlanta (+180) | New England (-218)
  • Spread: Falcons +4.5 (-110) | Patriots -4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-6) 

  • ML: San Francisco (-148) | NYG (+124)
  • Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-120) | Giants +2.5 (+100)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) 

  • ML: Carolina (+525) | Green Bay (-750)
  • Spread: Panthers +11.5 (-110) | Packers -11.5 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love stands in the pocket vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. (Photo Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love stands in the pocket vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. (Photo Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Denver Broncos (6-2) at Houston Texans (3-4) 

  • ML: Denver (-118) | Houston (-102)
  • Spread: Broncos -1.5 (-105) | Texans +1.5 (-115)
  • Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) 

  • ML: Chicago (-125) | Cincinnati (+105)
  • Spread: Bears +1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110)
  • Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

New Orleans Saints (1-7) at Los Angeles Rams (5-2) 

  • ML: New Orleans (+650) | LAR (-1000)
  • Spread: Saints +13.5 (-110) | Rams -13.5 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) 

  • ML: Jacksonville (-180) | Las Vegas (+150)
  • Spread: Jaguars -3 (-120) | Raiders +3 (+100)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

*Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-2) 

  • ML: Kansas City (-125) | Buffalo (+105)
  • Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Bills +1.5 (-110)
  • Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass vs. the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass vs. the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

*Kansas City still has to play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8. 

Sunday Night Football 

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at **Washington Commanders (3-4) 

  • ML: Seattle (-162) | Washington (+136)
  • Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110) | Commanders +3 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) 

  • ML: Arizona (+130) | Dallas (-155)
  • Spread: Cardinals +3 (-120) | Cowboys -3 (+100)
  • Total — 53.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

