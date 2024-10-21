NFL Week 8 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 16 Games

For whatever reason, no teams have a bye in Week 8 and the NFL international series breaks until Week 10. So, we have a full 16-game slate with the three normal "primetime" contests. The main events are the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers and a game between the first and second picks of the 2024 NFL Draft in the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders.

I'll jot down my spreads and check them against the opening lines weekly. It helps me form an early opinion on games by seeing how I differ from the betting market. Granted, it's nerdy, but if you clicked on this article you are either a nerd too and/or as into gambling on the NFL as me. Without further ado, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for Week 8.

NFL Week 8 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 6:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 21.

Thursday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings (5-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-4)

Moneyline (ML): Minnesota (-155) | Los Angeles (+130)

Spread: Vikings -3 (-110) | Rams +3 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games)

Green Bay Packers (5-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

ML: Green Bay (-225) | Jacksonville (+185)

Spread: Packers -5 (-110) | Jaguars +5 (-110)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)*

ML: Atlanta (+130) | Tampa Bay (-155)

Spread: Falcons +3 (-110) | Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Tampa Bay still needs to play its Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

New York Jets (2-5) at New England Patriots (1-6)

ML: New York (-270) | New England (+220)

Spread: Jets -6.5 (-108) | Patriots +6.5 (-112)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Arizona Cardinals (2-4)** at Miami Dolphins (2-4)

ML: Arizona (+130) | Miami (-155)

Spread: Cardinals +3 (-110) | Dolphins -3 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Cardinals still have to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Indianapolis Colts (4-3) at Houston Texans (5-2)

ML: Indianapolis (+230) | Houston (-285)

Spread: Colts +6.5 (-110) | Texans -6.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tennessee Titans (1-5) at Detroit Lions (5-1)

ML: Tennessee (+470) | Detroit (-650)

Spread: Titans +11.5 (-110) | Lions -11.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)

ML: Philadelphia (+114) | Cincinnati (-135)

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110) | Bengals -2.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (4-2)*** at Cleveland Browns (1-6)

ML: Baltimore (-485) | Cleveland (+370)

Spread: Ravens -10 (-110) | Browns +10 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

***Baltimore still needs to play Tampa Bay in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (five games)

New Orleans Saints (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)****

ML: New Orleans (+300) | Los Angeles (-380)

Spread: Saints +7.5 (-110) | Chargers -7.5 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

****The Chargers still have to play their Week 7 Monday Night Football game vs. the Cardinals.

Buffalo Bills (5-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

ML: Buffalo (-148) | Seattle (+124)

Spread: Bills -3 (-105) | Seahawks +3 (-115)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

ML: Kansas City (-500) | Las Vegas (+380)

Spread: Chiefs -10 (-110) | Raiders +10 (-110)

Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Carolina Panthers (1-6) at Denver Broncos (4-3)

ML: Carolina (+280) | Denver (-355)

Spread: Panthers +7.5 (-110) | Broncos -7.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-2) at Washington Commanders (5-2)

ML: Chicago (-118) | Washington (-102)

Spread: Bears -1 (-110) | Commanders +1 (-110)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

ML: Dallas (+190) | San Francisco (-230)

Spread: Cowboys +5.5 (-110) | 49ers -5.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Monday Night Football

New York Giants (2-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

ML: New York (+205) | Pittsburgh (-250)

Spread: Giants +6 (-110) | Steelers -6 (-110)

Total — 37.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

