NFL Week 8 Opening Odds Featuring The Return Of Lamar, Giants At Eagles Rematch

There are only 13 games this week because six teams are on bye: Lions, Raiders, Rams, Cardinals, Seahawks, and Cardinals.

It's going to be tough to bet the NFL in Week 8 because six teams are on bye, and there are only 13 games. Finding winners in the NFL is hard enough when all 32 teams are playing. But you have to pick your spots better in these shorter weeks.

Or, you can be a degenerate like me, and bet every primetime game, 3-4 more games on Sunday, and hope it all works out. (It usually doesn't). That said, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for NFL Week 8.

NFL Week 8 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 2:05 a.m. ET Monday, October 20.

Thursday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Moneyline (ML): Minnesota (+114) | LAC (-135)

Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-112) | Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seven Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Carolina Panthers (4-3)

ML: Buffalo (-355) | Carolina (+280)

Spread: Bills -7 (-105) | Panthers +7 (-115)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Giants (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

ML: NYG (+280) | Philadelphia (-355)

Spread: Giants +7 (-110) | Eagles -7 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

New York Jets (0-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)

ML: NYJ (+215) | Cincinnati (-265)

Spread: Jets +6 (-110) | Bengals -6 (-108)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Houston Texans (2-3)*

ML: San Francisco (+105) | Houston (-125)

Spread: 49ers +1.5 (-108) | Texans -1.5 (-112)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

*Houston still needs to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7.

Cleveland Browns (2-5) at New England Patriots (5-2)

ML: Cleveland (+270) | New England (-340)

Spread: Browns +6.5 (-105) | Patriots -6.5 (-115)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-5)

ML: Chicago (+245) | Baltimore (-305)

Spread: Bears +6.5 (-110) | Ravens -6.5 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

ML: Miami (+310) | Atlanta (-395)

Spread: Dolphins +6.5 (-105) | Falcons -6.5 (-115)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)** at New Orleans Saints (1-6)

ML: Tampa Bay (-290) | New Orleans (+235)

Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-110) | Saints +7.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Buccaneers still have to play their Monday Night Football NFL Week 7 at the Detroit Lions.

Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) at Denver Broncos (5-2)

ML: Dallas (+142) | Denver (-170)

Spread: Cowboys +3 (+100) | Broncos -3 (-120)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tennessee Titans (1-6) at Indianapolis Colts (6-1)

ML: Tennessee (+700) | Indianapolis (-1100)

Spread: Titans +14.5 (-110) | Colts -14 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

ML: Green Bay (-162) | Pittsburgh (+136)

Spread: Packers -3 (-110) | Steelers +3 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Washington Commanders (3-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)

ML: Washington (+440) | Kansas City (-600)

Spread: Commanders +10 (-105) | Chiefs -10 (-115)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

