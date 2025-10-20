NFL Week 8 Opening Odds Featuring The Return Of Lamar, Giants At Eagles Rematch

There are only 13 games this week because six teams are on bye: Lions, Raiders, Rams, Cardinals, Seahawks, and Cardinals.

It's going to be tough to bet the NFL in Week 8 because six teams are on bye, and there are only 13 games. Finding winners in the NFL is hard enough when all 32 teams are playing. But you have to pick your spots better in these shorter weeks. 

Or, you can be a degenerate like me, and bet every primetime game, 3-4 more games on Sunday, and hope it all works out. (It usually doesn't). That said, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for NFL Week 8. 

NFL Week 8 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 2:05 a.m. ET Monday, October 20. 

Thursday Night Football 

Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) 

  • Moneyline (ML): Minnesota (+114) | LAC (-135)
  • Steelers: Vikings +2.5 (-112) | Chargers -2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seven Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Carolina Panthers (4-3) 

  • ML: Buffalo (-355) | Carolina (+280)
  • Spread: Bills -7 (-105) | Panthers +7 (-115)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Giants (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) 

  • ML: NYG (+280) | Philadelphia (-355)
  • Spread: Giants +7 (-110) | Eagles -7 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Stadium for their second meeting this season in NFL Week 8. (Photo credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

New York Jets (0-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) 

  • ML: NYJ (+215) | Cincinnati (-265)
  • Spread: Jets +6 (-110) | Bengals -6 (-108)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Houston Texans (2-3)*

  • ML: San Francisco (+105) | Houston (-125)
  • Spread: 49ers +1.5 (-108) | Texans -1.5 (-112)
  • Total — 41.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

*Houston still needs to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7. 

Cleveland Browns (2-5) at New England Patriots (5-2)

  • ML: Cleveland (+270) | New England (-340)
  • Spread: Browns +6.5 (-105) | Patriots -6.5 (-115)
  • Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-5) 

  • ML: Chicago (+245) | Baltimore (-305)
  • Spread: Bears +6.5 (-110) | Ravens -6.5 (-110)
  • Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

  • ML: Miami (+310) | Atlanta (-395)
  • Spread: Dolphins +6.5 (-105) | Falcons -6.5 (-115)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)** at New Orleans Saints (1-6) 

  • ML: Tampa Bay (-290) | New Orleans (+235)
  • Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-110) | Saints +7.5 (-110)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Buccaneers still have to play their Monday Night Football NFL Week 7 at the Detroit Lions.

Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) at Denver Broncos (5-2) 

  • ML: Dallas (+142) | Denver (-170)
  • Spread: Cowboys +3 (+100) | Broncos -3 (-120)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb scores a touchdown vs. the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Texas. (Photo credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Tennessee Titans (1-6) at Indianapolis Colts (6-1) 

  • ML: Tennessee (+700) | Indianapolis (-1100)
  • Spread: Titans +14.5 (-110) | Colts -14 (-110)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Sunday Night Football 

Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

  • ML: Green Bay (-162) | Pittsburgh (+136)
  • Spread: Packers -3 (-110) | Steelers +3 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Washington Commanders (3-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) 

  • ML: Washington (+440) | Kansas City (-600)
  • Spread: Commanders +10 (-105) | Chiefs -10 (-115)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

