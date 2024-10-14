NFL Week 7 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 15 Games

After getting their junk kicked in for the first five weeks of the NFL season, favorites started to claw back this past weekend. Entering Monday, favorites are 11-2 straight up (SU) and 9-3-1 against the spread in Week 6, including road favorites, which are 8-0 SU, covering all eight.

Hence, this was a good week for the betting public. Will the sportsbooks get their revenge or can the public stay hot? Below are the early moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 15 NFL Week 7 games. (Teams on a bye: Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys)

NFL Week 7 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 14.

Thursday Night Football

Denver Broncos (3-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-4)

Moneyline (ML): Denver (-102) | New Orleans (-118)

Spread: Broncos +1 (-105) | Saints -1 (-115)

Total — 37.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

NFL London Game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

New England Patriots (1-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

ML: New England (+195) | Jacksonville (-238)

Spread: Patriots +5.5 (-110) | Jaguars -5.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at New York Giants (2-4)

ML: Philadelphia (-185) | New York (+154)

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-112) | Giants +3.5 (-108)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

ML: Detroit (+105) | Minnesota (-125)

Spread: Lions +2 (-110) | Vikings -2 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Miami Dolphins (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

ML: Miami (+154) | Indianapolis (-185)

Spread: Dolphins +3.5 (-115) | Colts -3.5 (-105)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Texans (5-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-2)

ML: Houston (+120) | Green Bay (-142)

Spread: Texans +2.5 (+100) | Packers -2.5 (-120)

Total — 47 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) at Cleveland Browns (1-5)

ML: Cincinnati (-218) | Cleveland (+180)

Spread: Bengals -4.5 (-108) | Browns +4.5 (-112)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2)*

ML: Tennessee (+380) | Buffalo (-500)

Spread: Titans +8.5 (-110) | Bills -8.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Buffalo still needs to play its Week 6 Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-2)

ML: Seattle (+130) | Atlanta (-155)

Spread: Seahawks +3 (-115) | Falcons -3 (-105)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at Los Angeles Rams (1-4)

ML: Las Vegas (+185) | Los Angeles (-225)

Spread: Raiders +4.5 (-110) | Rams -4.5 (-110)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Carolina Panthers (1-5) at Washington Commanders (4-2)

ML: Carolina (+285) | Washington (-360)

Spread: Panthers +7.5 (-112) | Commanders -7.5 (-108)

Total — 52 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

ML: Kansas City (+105) | San Francisco (-125)

Spread: Chiefs +2 (-112) | 49ers -2 (-108)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

New York Jets (2-3)** at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

ML: New York (+110) | Pittsburgh (-130)

Spread: Jets +1.5 (-110) | Steelers -1.5 (-110)

Total — 36.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

**The Jets still need to play the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Two Monday Night Football Games

Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2), 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Baltimore (-192) | Tampa Bay (+160)

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-112) | Buccaneers +3.5 (-108)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4), 6 p.m. ET

ML: Los Angeles (-135) | Arizona (+114)

Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110) | Cardinals +2.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

