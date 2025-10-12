First-Look Betting Odds For All 15 NFL Week 7 Games Featuring A MNF Doubleheader

The marquee matchups include Rams-Jaguars in London, and Buccaneers-Lions and Texans-Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

I hope you like two Monday Night Football games because we have another MNF doubleheader in NFL Week 7. However, it's a double-banger this week, with the Lions hosting the Buccaneers, and the Texans visiting the Seahawks Monday. The London game is intriguing, pitting the Rams against the Jaguars. Here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 15 games.

NFL Week 7 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:05 p.m. ET Sunday, October 12.

Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Moneyline (ML): Pittsburgh (-265) | Cincinnati (+215)

Steelers: Steelers -5.5 (-112) | Bengals +5.5 (-108)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

London (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday)

Los Angeles Rams (4-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

ML: LAR (-166) | Jacksonville (+140)

Spread: Rams -3 (-120) | Jaguars +3 (+100)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Six Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Carolina Panthers (3-3) at New York Jets (0-6)

ML: Carolina (+100) | NYJ (-120)

Spread: Panthers +1.5 (-115) | Jets -1.5 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

ML: Philadelphia (-142) | Minnesota (+120)

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-110) | Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

ML: Las Vegas (+490) | Kansas City (-675)

Spread: Raiders +10.5 (-110) | Chiefs -10.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Cleveland Browns (1-5)

ML: Miami (+105) | Cleveland (-125)

Spread: Dolphins +1.5 (-110) | Browns -1.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

New England Patriots (4-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-5)

ML: New England (-325) | Tennessee (+260)

Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-120) | Titans +6.5 (+100)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (1-5) at Chicago Bears (2-2)*

ML: New Orleans (+210) | Chicago (-258)

Spread: Saints +5.5 (-110) | Bears -5.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Chicago still needs to play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6.

Four Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

New York Giants (2-4) at Denver Broncos (4-2)

ML: NYG (+310) | Denver (-395)

Spread: Giants +7 (-105) | Broncos -7 (-115)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Indianapolis Colts (5-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

ML: Indianapolis (+100) | LAC (-120)

Spread: Colts +1.5 (-115) | Chargers -1.5 (-105)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

ML: Green Bay (-380) | Arizona (+300)

Spread: Packers -7 (-115) | Cardinals +7 (-105)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Washington Commanders (3-2)** at Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

ML: Washington (-148) | Dallas (+124)

Spread: Commanders -2.5 (-118) | Cowboys +2.5 (-102)

Total — 54.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**Washington still needs to play Chicago on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6.

Sunday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons (2-2)*** at San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

ML: Atlanta (+145) | San Francisco (-175)

Spread: Falcons +3.5 (-115) | 49ers -3.5 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

***The Falcons still have to play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6.

Monday Night Football (two games)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) at Detroit Lions (4-2)

ML: Tampa Bay (-275) | Detroit (+200)

Spread: Buccaneers -5.5 (-110) | Lions +5.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Texans (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

ML: Houston (+195) | Seattle (-238)

Spread: Texans +5.5 (-110) | Seahawks -5.5 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.