First-Look Betting Odds For All 15 NFL Week 7 Games Featuring A MNF Doubleheader

The marquee matchups include Rams-Jaguars in London, and Buccaneers-Lions and Texans-Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

PublishedUpdated

I hope you like two Monday Night Football games because we have another MNF doubleheader in NFL Week 7. However, it's a double-banger this week, with the Lions hosting the Buccaneers, and the Texans visiting the Seahawks Monday. The London game is intriguing, pitting the Rams against the Jaguars. Here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 15 games. 

NFL Week 7 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:05 p.m. ET Sunday, October 12. 

Thursday Night Football 

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

  • Moneyline (ML): Pittsburgh (-265) | Cincinnati (+215)
  • Steelers: Steelers -5.5 (-112) | Bengals +5.5 (-108)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

London (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday) 

Los Angeles Rams (4-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

  • ML: LAR (-166) | Jacksonville (+140)
  • Spread: Rams -3 (-120) | Jaguars +3 (+100)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua fights for extra yards vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua fights for extra yards vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. (Photo credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Six Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Carolina Panthers (3-3) at New York Jets (0-6)

  • ML: Carolina (+100) | NYJ (-120)
  • Spread: Panthers +1.5 (-115) | Jets -1.5 (-105)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

  • ML: Philadelphia (-142) | Minnesota (+120)
  • Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-110) | Vikings +2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) 

  • ML: Las Vegas (+490) | Kansas City (-675)
  • Spread: Raiders +10.5 (-110) | Chiefs -10.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Cleveland Browns (1-5)

  • ML: Miami (+105) | Cleveland (-125)
  • Spread: Dolphins +1.5 (-110) | Browns -1.5 (-110)
  • Total — 41.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)
New England Patriots QB Drake Maye throws downfield against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in NFL Week 6. (Photo credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye throws downfield against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in NFL Week 6. (Photo credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)

New England Patriots (4-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-5)

  • ML: New England (-325) | Tennessee (+260)
  • Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-120) | Titans +6.5 (+100)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (1-5) at Chicago Bears (2-2)*

  • ML: New Orleans (+210) | Chicago (-258)
  • Spread: Saints +5.5 (-110) | Bears -5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Chicago still needs to play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6. 

Four Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

New York Giants (2-4) at Denver Broncos (4-2)

  • ML: NYG (+310) | Denver (-395)
  • Spread: Giants +7 (-105) | Broncos -7 (-115)
  • Total — 39.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Indianapolis Colts (5-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

  • ML: Indianapolis (+100) | LAC (-120)
  • Spread: Colts +1.5 (-115) | Chargers -1.5 (-105)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

  • ML: Green Bay (-380) | Arizona (+300)
  • Spread: Packers -7 (-115) | Cardinals +7 (-105)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images)

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images)

Washington Commanders (3-2)** at Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

  • ML: Washington (-148) | Dallas (+124)
  • Spread: Commanders -2.5 (-118) | Cowboys +2.5 (-102)
  • Total — 54.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**Washington still needs to play Chicago on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6. 

Sunday Night Football 

Atlanta Falcons (2-2)*** at San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

  • ML: Atlanta (+145) | San Francisco (-175)
  • Spread: Falcons +3.5 (-115) | 49ers -3.5 (-105)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

***The Falcons still have to play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6. 

Monday Night Football (two games) 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) at Detroit Lions (4-2) 

  • ML: Tampa Bay (-275) | Detroit (+200)
  • Spread: Buccaneers -5.5 (-110) | Lions +5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Texans (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

  • ML: Houston (+195) | Seattle (-238)
  • Spread: Texans +5.5 (-110) | Seahawks -5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.

Tags
Written by
Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events. Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB. Clark graduated from St. John University.