NFL Week 6 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 14 Games

The NFL continues to be complete carnage. Stop me if you've heard this before, but the two biggest favorites lost outright again in Week 5. On top of that, the first three "island" games in Week 5 — Thursday Night Football, the London Game, and Sunday Night Football — were nail-biters.

At the time of writing this, we are still waiting for the results of Monday Night Football in Week 5. However, that doesn't mean we cannot get a jump on betting Week 6 in the NFL. With that in mind, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 Week 6 games from DraftKings.

(Teams on a bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings).

NFL Week 6 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 1:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 7.

Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Moneyline (ML): San Francisco (-162) | Seattle (+136)

Spread: 49ers -3 (-115) | Seahawks +3 (-105)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

NFL London Game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) at Chicago Bears (x-x)

ML: Jacksonville (+105) | Chicago (-125)

Spread: Jaguars +1.5 (-110) | Bears -1.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (six games)

Indianapolis Colts (2-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-3)

ML: Indianapolis (-108) | Tennessee (-112)

Spread: Colts +1 (-115) | Titans -1 (-105)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

ML: Cleveland (+360) | Philadelphia (-470)

Spread: Browns +9.5 (-110) | Eagles -9.5 (-110)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at New Orleans Saints (2-2)*

ML: Tampa Bay (+120) | New Orleans (-142)

Spread: Buccaneers +2.5 (+100) | Saints -2.5 (-120)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*New Orleans still needs to play its Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston Texans (4-1) at New England Patriots (1-4)

ML: Houston (-345) | New England (+275)

Spread: Texans -7 (-115) | Patriots +7 (-105)

Total — 38 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (3-2)

ML: Arizona (+190) | Green Bay (-230)

Spread: Cardinals +5 (-110) | Packers -5 (-110)

Total — 50 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

ML: Washington (+225) | Baltimore (-278)

Spread: Commanders +6.5 (-115) | Ravens -6.5 (-105)

Total — 52 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (four games)

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Denver Broncos (3-2)

ML: Los Angeles (-142) | Denver (+120)

Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110) | Broncos +2.5 (-110)

Total — 37 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)

ML: Pittsburgh (-162) | Las Vegas (+136)

Spread: Steelers -3 (-110) | Raiders +3 (-110)

Total — 38 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Atlanta Falcons (3-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-4)

ML: Atlanta (-230) | Carolina (+190)

Spread: Falcons -4 (-112) | Panthers +5 (-108)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

ML: Detroit (-155) | Dallas (+130)

Spread: Lions -3 (-108) | Cowboys +3 (-112)

Total — 52 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) at New York Giants (2-3)

ML: Cincinnati (-185) | New York (+154)

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-110) | Giants +3.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills (3-2) at New York Jets (2-3)

ML: Buffalo (-142) | New York (+120)

Spread: Bills -2.5 (-110) | Jets +2.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.