NFL Week 5 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 14 Games

The action picked up around the NFL in Week 4. Six teams had 30+ point efforts Sunday and nine games had one-score margins entering the Week 4 Monday Night Football doubleheader. Hopefully, this will keep up because 20 looked like the new 30 in the NFL through the first three weeks.

For the first time this season, teams will have byes in Week 5, including the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers. Plus, the NFL begins three weeks of international games starting Sunday. Without further ado, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 NFL Week 5 contests.

NFL Week 5 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:15 p.m. ET Sunday, September 29.

Thursday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

Moneyline (ML): Tampa Bay (+120) | Atlanta (-142)

Spread: Buccaneers +2.5 (-108) | Falcons -2.5 (-112)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

NFL London Game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

New York Jets (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-0)

ML: NYJ (+120) | Minnesota (-142)

Spread: Jets +2.5 (+100) | Vikings -2.5 (-120)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (six games)

Carolina Panthers (1-3) at Chicago Bears (2-2)

ML: Carolina (+160) | Chicago (-192)

Spread: Panthers +4 (-110) | Bears -4 (-110)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

ML: Baltimore (-162) | Cincinnati (+136)

Spread: Ravens -3 (-102) | Bengals +3 (-118)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (1-2)* at New England Patriots (1-3)

ML: Miami (-112) | New England (-108)

Spread: Dolphins -1 (-105) | Patriots +1 (-115)

Total — 36.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

*Miami still needs to play the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Cleveland Browns (1-3) at Washington Commanders (3-1)

ML: Cleveland (+150) | Washington (-180)

Spread: Browns +3.5 (-110) | Commanders -3.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)

ML: Indianapolis (+120) | Jacksonville (-142)

Spread: Colts +2.5 (+100) | Jaguars -2.5 (-120)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Houston Texans (3-1)

ML: Buffalo (-115) | Houston (-105)

Spread: Bills -1 (-115) | Texans +1 (-115)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (four games)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) at Denver Broncos (2-2)

ML: Las Vegas (+105) | Denver (-125)

Spread: Raiders +1.5 (-110) | Broncos -1.5 (-110)

Total — 37 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Arizona Cardinals (1-3) at San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

ML: Arizona (+300) | San Francisco (-380)

Spread: Cardinals +7.5 (-110) | 49ers -7.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Los Angeles Rams (1-3)

ML: Green Bay (-198) | LAR (+164)

Spread: Packers -3.5 (-110) | Rams +3.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Giants (1-3) at Seattle Seahawks (3-0)**

ML: NYG (+225) | Seattle (-278)

Spread: Giants +6.5 (-110) | Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Seahawks still need to play the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

ML: Dallas (+105) | Pittsburgh (-125)

Spread: Cowboys +2 (-110) | Steelers -2 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

ML: New Orleans (+200) | Kansas City (-245)

Spread: Saints +5.5 (-112) | Chiefs -5.5 (-108)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

