NFL Week 4 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 16 Games

It was another bloodbath for the betting public in NFL Week 3. Every underdog that covered the spread also won outright. Survivor leagues around the country went up in flames as three favorites of six or more points lost, including the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers. Last season, favorites were cashing left and right, but 2024-25 is the season of underdogs thus far. Will this trend continue in Week 4?

NFL Week 4 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:15 p.m. ET Sunday, September 22.

Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys (1-2) at New York Giants (1-2)

Moneyline (ML): Dallas (-265) | NYG (+215)

Spread: Cowboys -6 (-110) | Giants +6 (-110)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

ML: Philadelphia (-270) | Tampa Bay (+114)

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-110) | Buccaneers +2.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (1-2) at New York Jets (2-1)

ML: Denver (+310) | NYJ (-395)

Spread: Broncos +8 (-110) | Jets -8 (-110)

Total — 38.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) at Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

ML: Pittsburgh (-112) | Indianapolis (-108)

Spread: Steelers -1 (-105) | Colts +1 (-115)

Total — 40 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)* at Houston Texans (2-1)

ML: Jacksonville (+170) | Houston (-205)

Spread: Jaguars +4.5 (-110) | Texans -4.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Jacksonville still needs to play Buffalo on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Minnesota Vikings (3-0) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

ML: Minnesota (+114) | Green Bay (-135)

Spread: Vikings +2 (-105) | Packers -2 (-115)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Chicago Bears (1-2)

ML: Los Angeles (+102) | Chicago (-122)

Spread: Rams +1 (-110) | Bears -1 (-110)

Total — 41 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)** at Carolina Panthers (1-2)

ML: Cincinnati (-290) | Carolina (+235)

Spread: Bengals -6.5 (-110) | Panthers +6.5 (-110)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Bengals still need to play the Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

ML: New Orleans (+105) | Atlanta (-125)

Spread: Saints +1.5 (-110) | Falcons -1.5 (-110)

Total — 45 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (four games)

New England Patriots (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

ML: New England (+400) | San Francisco (-535)

Spread: Patriots +10 (-105) | 49ers -10 (-115)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (1-1)*** at Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

ML: Washington (+180) | Arizona (-218)

Spread: Commanders +4.5 (-110) | Cardinals -4.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

***The Commanders still have to play the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

ML: Kansas City (-380) | Los Angeles (+300)

Spread: Chiefs -8 (-110) | Chargers +8 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (1-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

ML: Cleveland (-118) | Las Vegas (-102)

Spread: Browns -1 (-110) | Raiders +1 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Buffalo Bills**** (2-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

ML: Buffalo (+114) | Baltimore (-135)

Spread: Bills +2.5 (-110) | Ravens -2.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

****Buffalo still needs to play Jacksonville on Monday Night Football for Week 3.

Two Monday Night Football Games

Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

ML: Tennessee (-112) | Miami (-108)

Spread: Titans -1 (-105) | Dolphins +1 (-115)

Total — 38 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seattle Seahawks (3-0) at Detroit Lions (2-1)

ML: Seattle (+170) | Detroit (-205)

Spread: Seahawks +4.5 (-112) | Lions -4.5 (-108)

Total — 48.6 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.