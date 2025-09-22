NFL Week 4 Opening Lines Includes Vikings-Steelers In Ireland, Ravens-Chiefs,

First-look betting odds for all 16 NFL Week 4 games, courtesy of DraftKings.

PublishedUpdated

Thanks to these apps, sports betting is a 24/7 business nowadays. The NFL Week 4 market is already buzzing. From Thursday’s divisional clash to the Sunday morning kickoff in Dublin, Ireland, and all the way through Monday Night Football, which has two games this week, here’s an early look at spreads, totals, and moneylines for every matchup on the schedule.

NFL Week 4 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 2:20 a.m. ET Sunday, September 22. 

Thursday Night Football 

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at Arizona Cardinals (2-1) 

  • Moneyline (ML): Seattle (+102) | Arizona (-122)
  • Spread: Seahawks +1.5 (-110) | Cardinals -1.5 (-110)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Dublin, Ireland (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday) 

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

  • ML: Minnesota (-125) | Pittsburgh (+105)
  • Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110) | Steelers +1.5 (-110)
  • Total — 41.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (seven games) 

New Orleans Saints (0-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-0)

  • ML: New Orleans (+900) | Buffalo (-1600)
  • Spread: Saints +15.5 (-105) | Bills -15.5 (-115)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen flips a touchdown pass vs. the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. (Photo Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen flips a touchdown pass vs. the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. (Photo Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

  • ML: Philadelphia (-155) | Tampa Bay (+130)
  • Spread: Eagles -2.5 (+100) | Buccaneers +2.5 (-120)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (1-2) at Detroit Lions (1-1)*

  • ML: Cleveland (+310) | Detroit (-395)
  • Spread: Browns +8.5 (-110) | Lions -8.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Lions still have to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3. 

Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Houston Texans (0-3) 

  • ML: Tennessee (+285) | Houston (-360)
  • Spread: Titans +7 (-105) | Texans -7 (-115)
  • Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2) 

  • ML: Washington (-155) | Atlanta (+130)
  • Spread: Commanders -3 (+100) | Falcons +3 (-120)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) at New York Giants (0-3) 

  • ML: LAC (-278) | NYG (+225)
  • Spread: Chargers -6 (-110) | Giants +6 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws it on the run against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. (Photo Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws it on the run against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. (Photo Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images)

Carolina Panthers (1-2) at New England Patriots (1-2) 

  • ML: Carolina (+165) | New England (-198)
  • Spread: Panthers +4.5 (-115) | Patriots -4.5 (-105)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (four games) 

Indianapolis Colts (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-1) 

  • ML: Indianapolis (-455) | LAR (+350)
  • Spread: Colts +4.5 (-115) | Rams -4.5 (-105)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

  • ML: Jacksonville (+170) | San Francisco (-205)
  • Spread: Jaguars +4.5 (-115) | 49ers -4.5 (-105)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)** at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) 

  • ML: Baltimore (-142) | Kansas City (+120)
  • Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110) | Chiefs +2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (1-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) 

  • ML: Chicago (-112) | Las Vegas (-108)
  • Spread: Bears -1.5 (-102) | Raiders +1.5 (-118)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-102)

Baltimore still has to play Detroit on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3. 

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs LB Leo Chenal at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs LB Leo Chenal at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) 

  • ML: Green Bay (-250) | Dallas (+205)
  • Spread: Packers -5.5 (-115) | Cowboys +5.5 (-105)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Monday Night Football (two games) 

New York Jets (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-0)  

  • ML: NYJ (+124) | Miami (-148)
  • Spread: Jets +2.5 (-105) | Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at Denver Broncos (1-2) 

  • ML: Cincinnati (+295) | Denver (-375)
  • Spread: Bengals +7.5 (-110) | Broncos -7.5 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.

Tags
Written by
Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events. Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB. Clark graduated from St. John University.