NFL Week 4 Opening Lines Includes Vikings-Steelers In Ireland, Ravens-Chiefs,

Thanks to these apps, sports betting is a 24/7 business nowadays. The NFL Week 4 market is already buzzing. From Thursday’s divisional clash to the Sunday morning kickoff in Dublin, Ireland, and all the way through Monday Night Football, which has two games this week, here’s an early look at spreads, totals, and moneylines for every matchup on the schedule.

NFL Week 4 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 2:20 a.m. ET Sunday, September 22.

Thursday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

Moneyline (ML): Seattle (+102) | Arizona (-122)

Spread: Seahawks +1.5 (-110) | Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Dublin, Ireland (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday)

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

ML: Minnesota (-125) | Pittsburgh (+105)

Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110) | Steelers +1.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (seven games)

New Orleans Saints (0-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-0)

ML: New Orleans (+900) | Buffalo (-1600)

Spread: Saints +15.5 (-105) | Bills -15.5 (-115)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

ML: Philadelphia (-155) | Tampa Bay (+130)

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (+100) | Buccaneers +2.5 (-120)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (1-2) at Detroit Lions (1-1)*

ML: Cleveland (+310) | Detroit (-395)

Spread: Browns +8.5 (-110) | Lions -8.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Lions still have to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3.

Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Houston Texans (0-3)

ML: Tennessee (+285) | Houston (-360)

Spread: Titans +7 (-105) | Texans -7 (-115)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

ML: Washington (-155) | Atlanta (+130)

Spread: Commanders -3 (+100) | Falcons +3 (-120)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) at New York Giants (0-3)

ML: LAC (-278) | NYG (+225)

Spread: Chargers -6 (-110) | Giants +6 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Carolina Panthers (1-2) at New England Patriots (1-2)

ML: Carolina (+165) | New England (-198)

Spread: Panthers +4.5 (-115) | Patriots -4.5 (-105)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (four games)

Indianapolis Colts (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

ML: Indianapolis (-455) | LAR (+350)

Spread: Colts +4.5 (-115) | Rams -4.5 (-105)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

ML: Jacksonville (+170) | San Francisco (-205)

Spread: Jaguars +4.5 (-115) | 49ers -4.5 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)** at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

ML: Baltimore (-142) | Kansas City (+120)

Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110) | Chiefs +2.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (1-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

ML: Chicago (-112) | Las Vegas (-108)

Spread: Bears -1.5 (-102) | Raiders +1.5 (-118)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-102)

Baltimore still has to play Detroit on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3.

Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

ML: Green Bay (-250) | Dallas (+205)

Spread: Packers -5.5 (-115) | Cowboys +5.5 (-105)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Monday Night Football (two games)

New York Jets (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-0)

ML: NYJ (+124) | Miami (-148)

Spread: Jets +2.5 (-105) | Dolphins -2.5 (-115)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at Denver Broncos (1-2)

ML: Cincinnati (+295) | Denver (-375)

Spread: Bengals +7.5 (-110) | Broncos -7.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.