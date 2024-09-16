NFL Week 3 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 16 Games

Published|Updated

NFL Week 2 was a bloodbath for public bettors. The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers all lost outright as heavy favorites, nuking "NFL survivor" leagues nationwide. Also, the QB Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers upset the Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Bears backdoor covered against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. 

I don't know about you, but I begin preparing for the upcoming NFL slate by looking at the spreads as soon as they drop around halftime of Sunday Night Football. After guessing the spread for every game on the card, I'll check them against the oddsmakers' opening lines. Below are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 16 NFL Week 3 games. 

NFL Week 3 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:15 p.m. ET Sunday, September 15. 

Thursday Night Football 

New England Patriots (1-1) at New York Jets (1-1)

  • Moneyline (ML): New England (+240) | NYJ (-298)
  • Spread: Patriots +6.5 (-105) | Jets -6.5 (-115)
  • Total — 39 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games) 

New York Giants (0-2) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

  • ML: NYG (+270) | Cleveland (-340)
  • Spread: Giants +7 (-110) | Browns -7 (-110)
  • Total — 39 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (1-1) at Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

  • ML: Chicago (-102) | Indianapolis (-118)
  • Spread: Bears +1 (-110) | Colts -1 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Houston Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaairtackles Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams at NRG Stadium in Texas. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Houston Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaairtackles Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams at NRG Stadium in Texas. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Houston Texans (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (2-0)

  • ML: Houston (-148) | Minnesota (+124)
  • Spread: Texans -3 (+100) | Vikings +3 (-120)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at New Orleans Saints (2-0)

  • ML: Philadelphia (-148) | New Orleans (+124)
  • Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-118) | Saints +2.5 (-102)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Eagles still need to play their Week 2 Monday Night Football games against the Falcons. 

Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

  • ML: LAC (+114) | Pittsburgh (-135)
  • Spread: Chargers +2.5 (-110) | Steelers -2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 38 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

  • ML: Denver (+260) | Tampa Bay (-325)
  • Spread: Broncos +7 (-110) | Buccaneers -7 (-110)
  • Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield runs for a touchdown vs. the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield runs for a touchdown vs. the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-2)

  • ML: Green Bay (+105) | Tennessee (-125)
  • Spread: Packers +1.5 (-108) | Titans -1.5 (-112)
  • Total — 38 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, NFL Sunday (five games) 

Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

  • ML: Miami (+225) | Seattle (-278)
  • Spread: Dolphins +6.5 (-110) | Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
  • Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

  • ML: Carolina (+270) | Las Vegas (-340)
  • Spread: Panthers +7 (-110) | Raiders -7 (-110)
  • Total — 38.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (0-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

  • ML: Detroit (-185) | Arizona (+154)
  • Spread: Lions -3.5 (-105) | Cardinals +3.5 (-115)
  • Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs by Los Angeles Rams DT Braden Fiske at State Farm Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs by Los Angeles Rams DT Braden Fiske at State Farm Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Baltimore Ravens (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

  • ML: Baltimore (-108) | Dallas (-112)
  • Spread: Ravens +1 (-115) | Cowboys -1 (-105)
  • Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Los Angeles Rams (0-2)

  • ML: San Francisco (-325) | LAR (+260)
  • Spread: 49ers -7 (-110) | Rams +7 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-1)**

  • ML: Kansas City (-218) | Atlanta (+180)
  • Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (-110) | Falcons +4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**Atlanta still has to play Philadelphia in Monday Night Football for Week 2. 

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scrambles on the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scrambles on the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Two Monday Night Football Games 

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)

  • ML: Jacksonville (+195) | Buffalo (-238)
  • Spread: Jaguars +5 (-108) | Bills -5 (-112)
  • Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

  • ML: Washington (+275) | Cincinnati (-345)
  • Spread: Commanders +7 (-110) | Bengals -7 (-110)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season. 

Tags
Written by
Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events. Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB. Clark graduated from St. John University.