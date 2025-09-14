NFL Week 3 Opening Betting Odds Include Rams-Eagles, Lions-Ravens, Chiefs-Giants

First-look betting odds for all 16 NFL Week 3 games, courtesy of DraftKings.

There are still two Monday Night Football games to play in NFL Week 2, but sportsbooks wasted no time releasing the odds for next week’s slate. Check out DraftKings' first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 16 games in Week 3, highlighted by a rematch from the 2025 NFC Divisional Round between the Los Angeles Rams and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Week 3 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:20 p.m. ET Sunday, September 14.

Thursday Night Football

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Moneyline (ML): Miami (+550) | Buffalo (-800)

Spread: Dolphins +12.5 (-110) | Bills -12.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (nine games)

Green Bay Packers (2-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-2)

ML: Green Bay (-455) | Cleveland (+350)

Spread: Packers -9.5 (-105) | Browns +8.5 (-115)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)* at Washington Commanders (1-1)

*The Raiders still need to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1)

ML: Pittsburgh (-115) | New England (-105)

Spread: Steelers -1.5 (-105) | Patriots +1.5 (-115)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

ML: LAR (+185) | Philadelphia (-225)

Spread: Rams +4.5 (-110) | Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indianapolis Colts (2-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-2)

ML: Indianapolis (-166) | Tennessee (+140)

Spread: Colts -3 (-120) | Titans +3 (-100)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Jets (0-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)**

ML: NYJ (+260) | Tampa Bay (-325)

Spread: Jets +7 (-108) | Buccaneers -7 (-112)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

**Tampa Bay still needs to play the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2)

ML: Atlanta (-180) | Carolina (+150)

Spread: Falcons -3.5 (-105) | Panthers +3.5 (-115)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

ML: Cincinnati (+170) | Minnesota (-205)

Spread: Bengals +4.5 (-118) | Vikings -4.5 (-102)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Texans (0-1)*** at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

***The Texans have to play the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2 still.

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (four games)

New Orleans Saints (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

ML: New Orleans (+300) | Seattle (-380)

Spread: Saints +7.5 (-110) | Seahawks -7.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)****

ML: Denver (+120) | LAC (-142)

Spread: Broncos +2.5 (-110) | Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

****The Chargers still have to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Chicago Bears (0-2)

ML: Dallas (-102) | Chicago (-118)

Spread: Cowboys +1.5 (-115) | Bears -1.5 (-105)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

ML: Arizona (-118) | San Francisco (-102)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (-105) | 49ers +1.5 (-115)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) at New York Giants (0-2)

ML: Kansas City (-250) | NYG (+205)

Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-112) | Giants +5.5 (-108)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Detroit Lions (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

ML: Detroit (+210) | Baltimore (-258)

Spread: Lions +6 (-112) | Ravens -6 (-108)

Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

