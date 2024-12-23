NFL Week 17 Opening Lines Includes Christmas: Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans

The penultimate week of the NFL regular season kicks off Wednesday, Christmas 2024, with two games featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans.

Plus, on top of your standard Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football affairs, there are three Saturday games with massive playoff ramifications for a second consecutive week.

Between Christmas responsibilities and the other sports I'm betting, I must study these NFL Week 17 odds ASAP. In that spirit, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 16 games in NFL Week 17.

NFL Week 17 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9 a.m. ET Monday, December 23.

NFL Christmas 2024 (two games)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5), 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline (ML): Kansas City (-142) | Pittsburgh (+120)

Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (-110) | Steelers +2.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at Houston Texans (9-6), 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Baltimore (-205) | Houston (+170)

Spread: Ravens -4 (-112) | Texans +4 (-108)

Total — 47 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Thursday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Chicago Bears (4-11)

ML: Seattle (-175) | Chicago (+145)

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-118) | Bears +3 (-102)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

NFL Saturday (three games)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12), 1 p.m. ET

ML: Los Angeles (-230) | New England (+190)

Spread: Chargers -4.5 (-110) | Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8), 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Denver (+140) | Cincinnati (-166)

Spread: Broncos +3 (-110) | Bengals -3 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6), 8 p.m. ET

ML: Arizona (+200) | Los Angeles (-245)

Spread: Cardinals +5.5 (-110) | Rams -5.5 (-110)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (six games)

New York Jets (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

ML: NYJ (+360) | Buffalo (-470)

Spread: Jets +9.5 (-110) | Bills -9.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) at New Orleans Saints (5-9)**

ML: Las Vegas (+110) | New Orleans (-130)

Spread: Raiders +2.5 (-110) | Saints -2.5 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**New Orleans still has to play Green Bay on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 16.

Carolina Panthers (4-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

ML: Carolina (+285) | Tampa Bay (-360)

Spread: Panthers +7.5 (-115) | Buccaneers -7.5 (-105)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at New York Giants (2-13)

ML: Indianapolis (-455) | NYG (+350)

Spread: Colts -8 (-110) | Giants +8 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tennessee Titans (3-12) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

ML: Tennessee (-102) | Jacksonville (-118)

Spread: Titans +1 (-108) | Jaguars -1 (-112)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Green Bay Packers (10-4)* at Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

ML: Green Bay (+105) | Minnesota (-125)

Spread: Packers +2 (-110) | Vikings -2 (-110)

Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Green Bay still needs to play its Monday Night Football game vs. the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 16.

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (two games)

Miami Dolphins (7-8) at Cleveland Browns (3-12)

ML: Miami (-250) | Cleveland (+205)

Spread: Dolphins -5.5 (-110) | Browns +5.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Dallas Cowboys (7-8) at Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

ML: Dallas (+270) | Philadelphia (-340)

Spread: Cowboys +7 (-105) | Eagles -7 (-115)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5)

ML: Atlanta (+170) | Washington (-205)

Spread: Falcons +5 (-110) | Commanders -5 (-110)

Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

Houston: Detroit (-198) | San Francisco (+164)

Spread: Lions -4 (-110) | 49ers +4 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

