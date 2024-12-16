NFL Week 16 Opening Lines Featuring Two Saturday Games: Texans-Chiefs, Steelers-Ravens

You know the season is winding down once the NFL starts scheduling Saturday games. There is a purpose for these teams playing Saturday as all four play on Christmas too. Buckle up because there is NFL action to bet on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, next Monday, and next Wednesday. Keep reading for the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for Week 16 following Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

NFL Week 16 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 12:15 a.m. ET Monday, December 16.

Thursday Night Football

Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Moneyline (ML): Denver (+136) | LAC (-162)

Spread: Broncos +3 (-105) | Chargers -3 (-115)

Total — 43 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

NFL Saturday (two games)

Houston Texans (9-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

ML: Houston (-130) | Kansas City (+110)

Spread: Texans -2 (-110) | Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

ML: Pittsburgh (+220) | Baltimore (-270)

Spread: Steelers +6 (-110) | Ravens -6 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games)

New York Giants (2-12) at Atlanta Falcons (6-7)*

ML: NYG (+370) | Atlanta (-485)

Spread: Giants +9.5 (-110) | Falcons -9.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Atlanta still needs to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15.

New England Patriots (3-11) at Buffalo Bills (11-3)

ML: New England (+625) | Buffalo (-950)

Spread: Patriots +14 (-110) | Bills -14 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (12-2) at Chicago Bears (4-9)**

ML: Detroit (-360) | Chicago (+285)

Spread: Lions -7.5 (-110) | Bears +7.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Bears still have to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15.

Cleveland Browns (3-11) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

ML: Cleveland (+285) | Cincinnati (-360)

Spread: Browns +7 (-110) | Bengals -7 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tennessee Titans (3-11) at Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

ML: Tennessee (+164) | Indianapolis (-198)

Spread: Titans +4 (-110) | Colts -4 (-110)

Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at New York Jets (4-10)

ML: LAR (-162) | NYJ (+162)

Spread: Rams –3 (-110) | Jets +3 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5)

ML: Philadelphia (-180) | Washington (+150)

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-105) | Commanders +3.5 (-115)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Arizona Cardinals (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-11)

ML: Arizona (-218) | Carolina (+180)

Spread: Cardinals -4.5 (-110) | Panthers +4.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games)

Minnesota Vikings (11-2)*** at Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

ML: Minnesota (-230) | Seattle (+190)

Spread: Vikings -4.5 (-110) | Seahawks +4.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)****

ML: Jacksonville (-105) | Las Vegas (-115)

Spread: Jaguars +1 (-110) | Raiders -1 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Raiders still need to play on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12 vs. the Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers (6-8) at Miami Dolphins (6-8)

ML: San Francisco (+110) | Miami (-130)

Spread: 49ers +2 (-110) | Dolphins -2 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) at Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

ML: Tampa Bay (-225) | Dallas (+185)

Spread: Buccaneers -4.5 (-110) | Cowboys +4.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Green Bay Packers (10-4)

Houston: New Orleans (+550) | Green Bay (-800)

Spread: Saints +13 (-110) | Packers -13 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

