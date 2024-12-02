NFL Week 14 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 13 Games

Week 14 in the NFL has a lot to live up to after 12 of the 16 games this past week were decided by one score. On paper, this week has better matchups than Week 13, highlighted by the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

This is the final week for teams getting a bye. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders are resting this week.

In the NFL, it's wise to start betting early in the week before professionals take all the good numbers and the market hammers these lines into place. So, without further ado, here are first-look spreads, moneylines, and totals for this week.

NFL Week 14 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9 a.m. ET Monday, December 2.

Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Detroit Lions (11-1)

Moneyline (ML): Green Bay (+145) | Detroit (-175)

Spread: Packers +3.5 (-118) | Lions -3.5 (-102)

Total — 51.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Tennessee Titans (3-9)

ML: Jacksonville (+170) | Tennessee (-205)

Spread: Jaguars +4.5 (-110) | Titans -4.5 (-110)

Total — 40 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

ML: Las Vegas (+240) | Tampa Bay (-298)

Spread: Raiders +7 (-108) | Buccaneers -7 (-112)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (3-8)* at Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)

ML: Cleveland (+235) | Pittsburgh (-290)

Spread: Browns +6.5 (-110) | Steelers -6.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Cleveland still needs to play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12.

Carolina Panthers (3-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

ML: Carolina (+455) | Philadelphia (-625)

Spread: Panthers +12 (-110) | Eagles -12 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (4-8) at New York Giants (2-10)

ML: New Orleans (-180) | NYG (+154)

Spread: Saints -4 (-110) | Giants +4 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Atlanta Falcons (6-6) at Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

ML: Atlanta (+170) | Minnesota (-205)

Spread: Falcons +5 (-112) | Vikings -5 (-108)

Total — 46 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Jets (3-9) at Miami Dolphins (5-7)

ML: NYJ (+220) | Miami (-270)

Spread: Jets +6.5 (-112) | Dolphins -6.5 (-108)

Total — 45 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games)

Seattle Seahawks (7-5) at Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

ML: Seattle (+124) | Arizona (-148)

Spread: Seahawks +2.5 (-102) | Cardinals -2.5 (-118)

Total — 44.5— Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Buffalo Bills (10-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

ML: Buffalo (-198) | LAR (+164)

Spread: Bills -4 (-110) | Rams +4 (-110)

Total — 49— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-8) at San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

ML: Chicago (+185) | San Francisco (-225)

Spread: Bears +5.5 (-110) | 49ers -5.5 (-110)

Total — 44— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

ML: LAC (+140) | Kansas City (-166)

Spread: Chargers +3.5 (-112) | Chiefs -3.5 (-108)

Total — 43 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Monday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) at Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

Houston: Cincinnati (-250) | Dallas (+205)

Spread: Bengals -6 (-108) | Cowboys +6 (-112)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

