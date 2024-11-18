NFL Week 12 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 13 Games

Coming off of a spectacular Sunday of NFL action in Week 11, I'm already fired up to gamble on Week 12, even though the slate isn't as good. Luckily for me, sportsbooks release their opening spreads for next week's games during Sunday Night Football. And, if you want to make money on this racket, you must start prepping early. Or at least that's what professional sports bettors say.

The marquee games of Week 12 are a battle for first in the NFC West between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks and the 2024 NFC divisional round rematch pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers. Six teams on a bye this week: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Week 12 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:35 a.m. ET Monday, November 18.

Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-8)

Moneyline (ML): Pittsburgh (-198) | Cleveland (+164)

Spread: Steelers -4 (-105) | Browns +4 (-115)

Total — 39 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games)

Dallas Cowboys (3-6)* at Washington Commanders (7-4)

ML: Dallas (+390) | Washington (-520)

Spread: Cowboys +10 (-110) | Commanders -10 (-110)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Dallas still needs to play the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at New York Giants (2-8)

ML: Tampa Bay (-238) | NYG (+195)

Spread: Buccaneers -5 (-112) | Giants +5 (-108)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

New England Patriots (3-8) at Miami Dolphins (4-6)

ML: New England (+300) | Miami (-380)

Spread: Patriots +7.5 (-110) | Dolphins -7.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Detroit Lions (9-1) at Indianapolis Colts (5-6)

ML: Detroit (-410) | Indianapolis (+320)

Spread: Lions -8 (-110) | Colts +8 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Tennessee Titans (2-8) at Houston Texans (6-4)**

ML: Tennessee (+295) | Houston (-375)

Spread: Titans +7.5 (-110) | Texans -7.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Texans still need to play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12.

Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Chicago Bears (4-6)

ML: Minnesota (-180) | Chicago (+150)

Spread: Vikings -3.5 (-110) | Bears +3.5 (-110)

Total — 40 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) at Carolina Panthers (3-7)

ML: Kansas City (-625) | Carolina (+455)

Spread: Chiefs -11 (-108) | Panthers +11 (-112)

Total — 41 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games)

Denver Broncos (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

ML: Denver (-245) | Las Vegas (+200)

Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-112) | Raiders +5.5 (-108)

Total — 41— Over (-108) | Under (-112)

San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3)

ML: San Francisco (+102) | Green Bay (-122)

Spread: 49ers +1.5 (-110) | Packers -1.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5— Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

ML: Arizona (-108) | Seattle (-112)

Spread: Cardinals +1 (-115) | Seahawks -1 (-105)

Total — 48— Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Sunday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

ML: Philadelphia (-162) | LAR (+136)

Spread: Eagles -3 (-105) | Rams +3 (-115)

Total — 48 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens (7-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

Houston: Baltimore (-130) | Los Angeles (+110)

Spread: Ravens -2 (-112) | Chargers +2 (-108)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.