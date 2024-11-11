NFL Week 11 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 14 Games

After losing to the public for weeks, sportsbooks finally got their revenge in NFL Week 10 as underdogs went 10-3 against the spread (ATS) heading into the Monday Night Football game. To give you an idea of how hard it is to beat the market betting the NFL, underdogs are now 72-75-3 ATS this season. Essentially, you are flipping coins when betting football weekly.

But that doesn't mean we will stop, right? I didn't think so. With that in mind, below are the moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 NFL Week 11 games, including the epic showdown between Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills. Four teams are on a bye this week: New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers.

NFL Week 11 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 10:15 a.m. ET Monday, November 11.

Thursday Night Football

Washington Commanders (7-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)

Moneyline (ML): Washington (+142) | Philadelphia (-170)

Spread: Commanders +3 (-102) | Eagles -3 (-118)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games)

Indianapolis Colts (4-6) at New York Jets (3-7)

ML: Indianapolis (+130) | NYJ (-155)

Spread: Colts +3 (-110) | Jets -3 (-110)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-7)

ML: Minnesota (-285) | Tennessee (+230)

Spread: Vikings -6.5 (-108) | Titans +6.5 (-112)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

ML: Baltimore (-162) | Pittsburgh (+136)

Spread: Ravens -3 (-110) | Steelers +3 (-110)

Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (2-7) at New Orleans Saints (3-7)

ML: Cleveland (+114) | New Orleans (-135)

Spread: Browns +2.5 (-110) | Saints -2.5 (-110)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Rams (4-4)* at New England Patriots (4-4)

ML: LAR (-238) | New England (+195)

Spread: Rams -5.5 (-110) | Patriots +5.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Rams still need to play their NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Miami Dolphins (2-6)**

ML: Las Vegas (+270) | Miami (-340)

Spread: Raiders +7 (-110) | Dolphins -7 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**The Dolphins still have to play the Rams on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) at Detroit Lions (8-1)

ML: Jacksonville (+550) | Detroit (-800)

Spread: Jaguars +13 (-110) | Lions -13 (-110)

Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Green Bay Packers (6-3) at Chicago Bears (4-5)

ML: Green Bay (-285) | Chicago (+230)

Spread: Packers -6.5 (-110) | Bears +6.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games)

Atlanta Falcons (6-4) at Denver Broncos (5-5)

ML: Atlanta (+105) | Denver (-125)

Spread: Falcons +1.5 (-110) | Broncos -1.5 (-110)

Total — 44— Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Seattle Seahawks (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

ML: Seattle (+245) | San Francisco (-305)

Spread: Seahawks +6.5 (-108) | 49ers -6.5 (-112)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) at Buffalo Bills (8-2)

ML: Kansas City (+110) | Buffalo (-130)

Spread: Chiefs +2.5 (-110) | Bills -2.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

ML: Cincinnati (+102) | LAC (-122)

Spread: Bengals +1.5 (-110) | Chargers -1.5 (-110)

Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Houston Texans (6-4) at Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

Houston: Houston (-345) | Dallas (+275)

Spread: Texans -7 (-115) | Cowboys +7 (-105)

Total — 42 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

