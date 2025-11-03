NFL Week 10 Opening Lines Featuring Eagles At Packers Playoff Rematch On MNF

Here are the first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games in Week 10, including NFL Berlin.

We were due for a thrilling Week 9 in the NFL after the snoozefest we got two weeks ago. There were crazy endings Sunday, like the Bears-Bengals and the Jaguars-Raiders. Major upsets, such as the Panthers knocking off the Packers and the Vikings beating the Lions. Then, Josh Allen continued his regular-season dominance over Patrick Mahomes when the Bills defeated the Chiefs.

So, Week 10 has a lot to live up to. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until Monday Night Football for Week 10's best game, when the Eagles face the Packers in a rematch from the playoffs last season. However, a good way to stay engaged in boring games is to bet on them. With that in mind, here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for the 14 games this week.

NFL Week 10 Opening Odds

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 2 a.m. ET Monday, November 3.

Thursday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Denver Broncos (7-2)

Moneyline (ML): Las Vegas (+400) | Denver (-520)

Steelers: Raiders +10 (-115) | Broncos -10 (-105)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

NFL Berlin Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons (3-5) at Indianapolis Colts (7-2)

ML: Atlanta (+260) | Indianapolis (-325)

Spread: Falcons +6.5 (-110) | Colts -6.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seven Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Baltimore Ravens (3-5) at Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

ML: Baltimore (-185) | Minnesota (+154)

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-102) | Vikings +3 (-118)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

New York Giants (2-7) at Chicago Bears (5-3)

ML: NYG (+154) | Chicago (-155)

Spread: Giants +3.5 (-110) | Bears -3.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Buffalo Bills (6-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-7)

ML: Buffalo (-410) | Miami (+320)

Spread: Bills -8.5 (-110) | Dolphins +8.5 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Browns (2-6) at New York Jets (1-7)

ML: Cleveland (+105) | NYJ (-125)

Spread: Browns +1.5 (-110) | Jets -1.5 (-110)

Total — 37.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (1-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-4)

ML: New Orleans (+205) | Carolina (-250)

Spread: Saints +5.5 (-110) | Panthers -5.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New England Patriots (7-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

ML: New England (+114) | Tampa Bay (-135)

Spread: Patriots +2.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3) at Houston Texans (3-5)

ML: Jacksonville (+102) | Houston (-122)

Spread: Jaguars +1.5 (-110) | Texans -1.5 (-110)

Total — 38.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

Arizona Cardinals (2-5)* at Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

ML: Arizona (+225) | Seattle (-278)

Spread: Cardinals +6.5 (-110) | Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Arizona still needs to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9.

Los Angeles Rams (6-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

ML: LAR (-175) | San Francisco (+145)

Spread: Rams -3 (-120) | 49ers +3 (+100)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (5-3) at Washington Commanders (x-x)

ML: Detroit (-425) | Washington (+330)

Spread: Lions -7.5 (-120) | Commanders +37.5(-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

ML: Pittsburgh (+145) | LAC (-175)

Spread: Steelers +3.5 (-115) | Chargers -3.5 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) at Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)

ML: Philadelphia (+120) | Green Bay (-142)

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-105) | Packers -2.5 (-115)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.