NFL Week 10 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 14 Games

Published|Updated

It was another winning week for the public as favorites went 13-1 straight up, and 10-4 against the spread in NFL Week 9 heading into Monday Night Football. As a wannabe sports betting sharp, you can guarantee I lost whenever the public wins and Week 9 was no different. With that in mind, I'm ready for the second half of the NFL 2024 regular season. 

The highlights of Week 10's docket include a pivotal AFC North battle on Thursday Night Football — Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens — and the NFL wrapping up its 2024 international series by sending two terrible teams to Munich, Germany — New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers. The lowlight is the garbage games in the 4 p.m. ET window. 

Four teams have a bye this week: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. Keep reading for the NFL Week 10 opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games. 

NFL Week 10 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:15 a.m. ET Monday, November 4. 

Thursday Night Football 

Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 

  • Moneyline (ML): Cincinnati (+215) | Baltimore (-265)
  • Spread: Bengals +6 (-110) | Ravens +6 (-110)
  • Total — 52.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

NFL Munich Game Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET 

New York Giants (2-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-7) 

  • ML: New York (-225) | Carolina (+185)
  • Spread: Giants -4.5 (-110) | Panthers +4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 41.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games) 

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at Washington Commanders (7-2) 

  • ML: Pittsburgh (+110) | Washington (-130)
  • Spread: Steelers +2 (-108) | Commanders -2 (-112)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III a touchdown with QB Russell Wilson vs. the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 9. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III a touchdown with QB Russell Wilson vs. the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 9. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) 

  • ML: Minnesota (-205) | Jacksonville (+170)
  • Spread: Vikings -4.5 (-110) | Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 47 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)* 

  • ML: San Francisco (-285) | Tampa Bay (+230)
  • Spread: 49ers -6 (-115) | Buccaneers +6 (-105)
  • Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Buccaneers still need to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9. 

Atlanta Falcons (6-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-7) 

  • ML: Atlanta (-185) | New Orleans (+154)
  • Spread: Falcons +3.5 (-105) | Saints +3.5 (-115)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (5-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)** 

  • ML: Denver (+320) | Kansas City (-410)
  • Spread: Broncos +8.5 (-112) | Chiefs -8.5 (-108)
  • Total — 42 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

**Kansas City still needs to play Tampa on Monday Night Football in Week 9. 

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 9 at Highmark Stadium. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 9 at Highmark Stadium. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Buffalo Bills (7-2) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5) 

  • ML: Buffalo (-225) | Indianapolis (+185)
  • Spread: Bills -5 (-110) | Colts +5 (-110)
  • Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New England Patriots (2-7) at Chicago Bears (4-4) 

  • ML: New England (+260) | Chicago (-325)
  • Spread: Patriots +6.5 (-108) | Bears -6.5 (-112)
  • Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games) 

Tennessee Titans (2-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

  • ML: Tennessee (+300) | Los Angeles (-380)
  • Spread: Titans +7.5 (-108) | Chargers -7.5 (-112)
  • Total — 38 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

New York Jets (3-6) at Arizona Cardinals (5-4)

  • ML: New York (-108) | Arizona (-112)
  • Spread: Jets +1 (-112) | Cardinals -1 (-108)
  • Total — 45 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) at Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

  • ML: Philadelphia (-270) | Dallas (+220)
  • Spread: Eagles -6 (-115) | Cowboys +6 (-105)
  • Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leaps for a touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in NFL Week 9. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leaps for a touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in NFL Week 9. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Sunday Night Football 

Detroit Lions (7-1) at Houston Texans (6-3) 

  • ML: Detroit (-192) | Houston (+160)
  • Spread: Lions -3.5 (-110) | Texans +3.5 (-110)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Monday Night Football 

Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Los Angeles Rams (4-4) 

  • ML: Miami (+110) | Los Angeles (-130)
  • Spread: Dolphins +2 (-108) | Rams -2 (-112)
  • Total — 50.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season. 

Tags
Written by
Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events. Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB. Clark graduated from St. John University.