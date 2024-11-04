NFL Week 10 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 14 Games

It was another winning week for the public as favorites went 13-1 straight up, and 10-4 against the spread in NFL Week 9 heading into Monday Night Football. As a wannabe sports betting sharp, you can guarantee I lost whenever the public wins and Week 9 was no different. With that in mind, I'm ready for the second half of the NFL 2024 regular season.

The highlights of Week 10's docket include a pivotal AFC North battle on Thursday Night Football — Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens — and the NFL wrapping up its 2024 international series by sending two terrible teams to Munich, Germany — New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers. The lowlight is the garbage games in the 4 p.m. ET window.

Four teams have a bye this week: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. Keep reading for the NFL Week 10 opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 14 games.

NFL Week 10 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:15 a.m. ET Monday, November 4.

Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Moneyline (ML): Cincinnati (+215) | Baltimore (-265)

Spread: Bengals +6 (-110) | Ravens +6 (-110)

Total — 52.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

NFL Munich Game Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

New York Giants (2-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-7)

ML: New York (-225) | Carolina (+185)

Spread: Giants -4.5 (-110) | Panthers +4.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at Washington Commanders (7-2)

ML: Pittsburgh (+110) | Washington (-130)

Spread: Steelers +2 (-108) | Commanders -2 (-112)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

ML: Minnesota (-205) | Jacksonville (+170)

Spread: Vikings -4.5 (-110) | Jaguars +4.5 (-110)

Total — 47 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)*

ML: San Francisco (-285) | Tampa Bay (+230)

Spread: 49ers -6 (-115) | Buccaneers +6 (-105)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Buccaneers still need to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons (6-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-7)

ML: Atlanta (-185) | New Orleans (+154)

Spread: Falcons +3.5 (-105) | Saints +3.5 (-115)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (5-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)**

ML: Denver (+320) | Kansas City (-410)

Spread: Broncos +8.5 (-112) | Chiefs -8.5 (-108)

Total — 42 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

**Kansas City still needs to play Tampa on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Buffalo Bills (7-2) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

ML: Buffalo (-225) | Indianapolis (+185)

Spread: Bills -5 (-110) | Colts +5 (-110)

Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New England Patriots (2-7) at Chicago Bears (4-4)

ML: New England (+260) | Chicago (-325)

Spread: Patriots +6.5 (-108) | Bears -6.5 (-112)

Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (three games)

Tennessee Titans (2-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

ML: Tennessee (+300) | Los Angeles (-380)

Spread: Titans +7.5 (-108) | Chargers -7.5 (-112)

Total — 38 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

New York Jets (3-6) at Arizona Cardinals (5-4)

ML: New York (-108) | Arizona (-112)

Spread: Jets +1 (-112) | Cardinals -1 (-108)

Total — 45 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) at Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

ML: Philadelphia (-270) | Dallas (+220)

Spread: Eagles -6 (-115) | Cowboys +6 (-105)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Detroit Lions (7-1) at Houston Texans (6-3)

ML: Detroit (-192) | Houston (+160)

Spread: Lions -3.5 (-110) | Texans +3.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Monday Night Football

Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

ML: Miami (+110) | Los Angeles (-130)

Spread: Dolphins +2 (-108) | Rams -2 (-112)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

