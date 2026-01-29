NFL Puts Kibosh On Prediction Markets Advertising During Super Bowl LX

Prediction markets got blacklisted for Super Bowl 60 commercials, and the league’s moral stance looks selective, unless integrity is the real issue.

Damn. The NFL added prediction markets, Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings Predictions, etc., to the "no-fly list" along with tobacco and porn as industries not allowed to advertise during Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

This is pretty weak if you ask me, and what a cool group to be associated with. How dare the NFL get on its high horse and not accept prediction market money? It has happily accepted sportsbooks' money for years now.

According to the federal government, predicting sports is NOT the same thing as betting on them. I wouldn't want to hang out with a narc arguing otherwise. Knowing the sportsbooks, they probably lobbied against these prediction markets advertising during the Super Bowl. These buttholes know prediction markets are drinking their milkshake.

Prediction markets are a godsend in my homeland of California because it somehow found a loophole around the state's Draconian anti-sports betting laws. Kalshi, DraftKings Predictions, and Polymarket are patriots for bringing sports predictions (again NOT betting, completely different) to California, as far as I'm concerned.

Out of fairness, there is one argument for defending the NFL’s decision to blacklist prediction markets: integrity and oversight. They don’t have the established monitoring structures like sportsbooks, which can make it easier for an athlete to get involved in match-fixing or point-shaving schemes. As much as I love prediction markets … yeah, not great.

Nevertheless, I thought the "vibe was changing" around here, and we were making America great again. If that's the case, the NFL should go weapons-free in its Super Bowl marketing. Let's get Marlboro, OnlyFans, Smith & Wesson, and Kalshi commercials on TV. That's the country I want to live in.

