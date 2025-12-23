The New Orleans Will Showcase Bad Defenses

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss, 5:30 ET

We have three games today and this is the middle of the trio. I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that this is a game between super exciting teams. However, just because teams don't have a ton of name recognition, or aren't in a major conference doesn't mean the game can't be good. I think what we should be looking at for this one, more than names, is that we have two really evenly matched teams battling against each other. That's what we have taking place as Western Kentucky takes on Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl.

Western Kentucky made this game after an 8-4 campaign. They had some very nice stretches overall, but they did have to change quarterbacks during the season. The other sour note is that they lost their last two games of the year. Three of their four losses came against quality opponents, and one of them was a bit questionable. Three of those losses also came on the road, something that isn't uncommon at all in the college ranks. The one head-scratcher of a loss was to Florida International at home. They didn't just lose, they got wholluped 25-6. Their quarterback, Maverick McIvor, threw three interceptions in the game. They switched over to Rodney Tisdale Jr. after that game because McIvor got injured in the next one, and it seems like he will start this game as well. Tisdale isn't much of a runner, but does seem like he is a bit more of a threat than McIvor was. Through the air, neither one of them truly set themselves apart, but Tisdale did have one more interception on 60 fewer attempts.

Southern Miss has had a tale of two halves for their season. They ended the year 7-5, and obviously eligible for a Bowl Game, but they looked like they were going to have a very strong year before they fell apart a bit late in the year. They were 4-2 over their first six games, and then went 3-3 over their last six. They started with a home loss to Mississippi State, then ran off two wins over Jackson State and App State. Their first road game saw them lose to Louisiana Tech. Then they got very hot and ran off five straight victories over Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, UL Monroe, and Arkansas State. The problem is that they also got very cold over the last three games. They lost badly to Texas State, then dropped a game to South Alabama, and lost their last game of the regular season to Troy. Only the South Alabama game was a one-score loss. They are missing their head coach, but I'd expect their offense to be fine as they hired their offensive coordinator to be the head coach.

There are some opt-outs to both sides, but I don't think either are all that significant. Here is the only way, in my opinion, to look at the spread on the game: if you think that Western Kentucky will win, you can count on it to be by a touchdown or more. Southern Miss has lost five games this season, and all of them have been by at least seven points. The line is moving in their favor, but I'm not entirely sure why. I'm not worried about it either, I won't play it. I don't love the Western Kentucky offense, and I do think Southern Miss shouldn't miss much with the OC stepping into the lead role. I think the best way to play this game is to expect both to get solid points. I'll back the over.