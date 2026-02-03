Nets Are Good Money After Blow Out Losses

Lakers vs. Nets, 7:30 ET

I haven't done so hot in the college ranks, so why don't we take a shot at the professional league? Currently, the NBA has been, well, interesting. There is someone on TikTok who does a weekly recap of the league because she claims it is more drama-filled than a soap opera, and I tend to agree with her. We are right around the trade deadline, and I'm curious about where all these pieces end up as big names continue to be floated around. It is possible we will see some players on the move from both of these teams as the Lakers look to try and grab one more championship and the Nets continue to rebuild for the future.

The Lakers are 29-19 and already made their trade for the future last season. The roster is still somewhat being held hostage by this guy you may have heard of named LeBron James. James has put together a good campaign, but the team was actually doing better without him and with Austin Reaves. Unfortunately, Reaves has been injured and hasn't played since December 25th. I'm not exactly sure why the Lakers would add him to tonight's game, but he is questionable. The thing about this situation is that the Lakers are heading home after this game. This was a long road trip for the Lakers, this being the final game of an eight-game trip. They have lost two of their past three games (both against playoff contenders). This isn't a game that you're getting excited for. This is a game that you just want to get through. I'm not saying that the Lakers will lose the game, but they also don't have much motivation for dominating the game.

The Nets won't dominate anyone. They are 13-35 for the season, which is bad, but probably a bit better than most expected. They do have some nice pieces on the roster, but depending on the day, you might find them saying they want to keep players or trade them away. Michael Porter Jr., arguably their biggest trade piece, is one they recently said they believe has a future with the team. That could be them trying to drive the price for him higher, or it could be legitimate as he has put together a nice season for the Nets. They also have Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas as guys that could be useful players on other rosters. The biggest issue with the Nets is that you don't know what you're going to get out of them. They beat the Jazz in Utah - not as easy as you'd think - then lost by 53 to the Pistons a day later.

There have been some very ugly losses this season for the Nets, and I feel like I need to share this to explain where I'm coming from for my pick. Opening night, they lost by 19 to the Hornets. The next game they lost by seven to Cleveland. They lost by almost 30 to the Rockets. The next game they lost by just five. They lost by 36 to the Knicks, and then lost by 10 the next game. They lost by 54 to the Knicks then the next game (one we were on) they scored 126 points and lost by four in double overtime. They lost by 37 to the Clippers and then the next game they lost by just four. The point being, when they get blown out, they tend to play competitively in the next game. There are a few games where they lost by 20 in back-to-back games, but for the most part, it is a blow out then a tight game. I'm taking the points here in a bad spot for the Lakers and a pride spot for the Nets. Give me them +9.5. I also fully expect the over 106.5 team total to hit for Brooklyn. If the Lakers win tonight, they are in a GREAT fade spot on Thursday.