Netminders Will Lock Up Jets Vs Devils Game

Jets vs. Devils, 7:00 ET

Yesterday I took a break from college basketball and took on two different hockey games. It was a nice refresher on the ice, but the results were just okay as we won one game, but lost the other. Since we lost the plus money play, we ended up breaking even on the day. Not a big deal, but we are still looking for positive results, not just even. Still better than a losing day, so no real complaint from me. Tonight, we try and capture a win as the Jets take on the Devils.

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in hockey this season and enter tonight's game with a 43-16-4 record. Although they have been good on the road, they have been significantly better at home this year. Their road record for the year is 20-11-0, leaving them with a 23-6-4 record at home. I suppose the overtime losses could make this closer in terms of true results. The bottom line is the Jets are really good and looking to continue rolling this season. They have struggled over their past five games though as they are just 2-3, having beaten the Senators and Flyers, but losing to the Predators, Flyers, and Islanders. In their losses they were still pretty good, it was just that the offense struggled. In the two wins, they ended up winning both games 4-1. In the three losses, they scored just four goals combined. They allowed seven total goals in the losses so their defense was still good. This is their third game in four nights, so they could be a bit tired here. It is expected that goalie extraordinaire Connor Hellebuyck is likely to be in the net tonight. He was not in the game last night, so he should be in between the pipes tonight.

The New Jersey Devils are putting together a good season, but they will have to continue battling to ensure they make the playoffs. They have a decent enough record at 33-24-6 for the year. They have done a decent job of protecting home ice with a 15-10-4 standing there. Over the season, they are doing two things that I really like - first off, they are scoring almost three goals per game compared to only allowing 2.5. They also are shooting three more shots per game than their opponents. The goals one is obvious, and maybe the shots one is too, but I do think the shots is a big indicator of success. The Jets actually only take one more shot than opponents, but Hellebuyck is so good. The goalie for tonight for the Devils is likely to be Jacob Markstrom. He has been a very good goalie this season with a 21-11-5 record. He also is allowing just 2.24 goals against per game, good for third in the league. His save percentage is really strong as well with a .910 save percentage.

This game probably is going to be a Jets win just because they are so good and they have the better goalie. However, outside of baseball I generally don't bet on teams that have a rest disadvantage. I won't play a side in this one. I think the logical choice in this game is to play the under. Both of the goalies have been very good and we can take a pricey under 5.5 in this one.

