Two Best Bets For NBA's Stacked Friday Card: Cavaliers At Celtics, Thunder At Hawks

It's rare for the Association to have multiple interesting matchups in a day. Yet, Friday's NBA action has promise (as long as "load management" doesn't get in the way). There is an ESPN doubleheader featuring the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and a battle of Los Angeles hoops with the little brother Clippers facing their established big brothers, the Lakers.

Since the statuses of Luka Dončić and LeBron James are unknown, I couldn't get to the betting window for the Clippers-Lakers. However, you bet your a** I have a better in Cleveland vs. Boston Friday. Moreover, I'm fading the first-place team out West. Keep reading for my two best bets for Friday in the Association.

NBA Betting Card: February 28

Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-105) at Boston Celtics via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.05 units (u).

at Boston Celtics via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.05 units (u). Atlanta Hawks +11.5 (-112) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder via DraftKings, risking 1.12u.

Cavaliers (+2.5) at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

This is the Cavaliers-Celtics regular-season finale. Boston is 2-1 straight up (SU) but Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread (ATS) in those meetings. The Cavs are healthy and All-Star PG Darius Garland will return after a two-game hiatus. The Celtics have two starters listed as "questionable" on their injury report: PG Jrue Holiday and SF Jaylen Brown.

Between health, recent form, and their frontcourt, I like the Cavaliers in this possible Eastern Conference Finals preview. They have led the NBA in net rating since the All-Star break (+23.9) and have blowout victories against the New York Knicks (142-105) and the Orlando Magic (122-82).

Cleveland third-year PF Evan Mobley has a career-best true shooting rate this season and is one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA. Cavs C Jarrett Allen averages a double-double (13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game) and shoots 70.5% from the field. Boston relies on 3-point shooting and scores the fewest paint points per game.

I've been pouring cold water on the Cavaliers as a legit title contender all season, which has cost me money. However, they are playing the right way under first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson, focusing on dunks and 3-pointers. I'll just admit defeat and bet Cleveland Friday. If they lose, I'll go back to calling them frauds on X.

Prediction: Cleveland 118, Boston 114

Wait until the final starting lineups are announced before betting on the Cavaliers. If Brown plays, we'll probably get a better number for Cleveland. If not, I'll bet the Cavs at a pick 'em.

Thunder at Hawks (+11.5) , 7:30 p.m. ET

The market jumped on Atlanta after this game opened up for betting. Pinnacle Sportsbook, the sharpest oddsmaker in the world known for accepting the largest bets, opened the Hawks as +12.5 underdogs, and they're down a full point at the time of writing.

Also, even though it's dumb to build around Atlanta PG Trae Young, the Hawks are doing it correctly. They surrounded Trae, a ball hog who cannot play defense, with glue guys who are long, athletic, and can defend. No one in Atlanta's starting 5 is taking shots from Young, which is ideal because he is useless off-ball.

Furthermore, the Hawks are fifth in offensive shot quality and ninth defensively this month, per CleaningTheGlass.com, which is better than the Thunder on both ends of the floor. OKC has lost three straight ATS and outscored the Brooklyn Nets by 14 to pull out a 129-121 win in its last game as -17 favorites Wednesday.

Ultimately, the Thunder will probably pull this game out because they can hunt Trae on defense. Otherwise, the Hawks have the depth to keep this game close, and they play better at home: Atlanta is 8-5 ATS as home underdogs this season with a +2.8 spread differential.

Prediction: Oklahoma City 121, Atlanta 116

This would be a good game to "middle" if the opportunity presents itself. For instance, if the Hawks are ahead by 5+ points entering halftime, bet the Thunder's second-half spread. The "middle" hits if you win both bets or, at the minimum, this is a hedge for your original Atlanta ATS wager.

