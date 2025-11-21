A Best-Bet Daily Double For Friday In The 2025 NBA Cup

Load management aside, the 2025 NBA Cup has been entertaining thus far. There are a few intriguing matchups in the NBA Cup Friday, such as the Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets. Of course, my dumba** isn't betting any of those games; rather, I'm focusing on contests I think I have an edge in.

2025 NBA Cup Betting Card for November 21

OVER 222 (-110) , up to 223.5, in Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u).

, up to 223.5, in Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u). New Orleans Pelicans +4 (-110), down to +3, at Dallas Mavericks via FanDuel, risking 1.1u.

OVER 222 in Nets at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

This is the second of a Nets-Celtics back-to-back, with Boston winning the first 113-99 Tuesday. That game fell 11 points short of the 223-point total but was trending Over for the first three quarters before they combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter. That said, we have the Zig-Zag angle, a profitable NBA postseason betting system where you bet the opposite of the previous game.

Furthermore, both teams have offensive edges. Brooklyn is seventh in offensive FT/FGA rate, and the Celtics are 30th in defensive FT/FGA rate. Boston is third in second-chance points per game (PPG), and the Nets are 26th in defensive rebounding rate. Brooklyn is third in 3-point attempt rate, and the Celtics are fourth, so a couple of hot-shooting quarters could push this total Over.

Also, Boston scores nearly 10 more PPG at home (119.0 vs. 109.1), and Brooklyn typically shoots a tick better on the road. The market’s sitting Celtics -15. My prediction before the odds posted was "Boston 124, Brooklyn 110". I’m aligned with the market on spread, but I disagree on the total. Finally, since point differential is a tiebreaker in the NBA Cup, teams will keep trying to score late.

Pelicans (+4) at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

One of NOLA's two wins this season was over Dallas, 101-99, last month. The Pelicans were missing their leading scorer, rebounder, and assist-man, Zion Williamson (21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists). Miraculously, Zion is expected to play Friday, which is subject to change, obviously.

Because Williamson and rookie big Derik Queen attack the basket, New Orleans has the third-best shot quality in the NBA, per CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG). The Mavs, on the other hand, settle for too many mid-range jumpers. Plus, Dallas is 26th in paint PPG allowed and 19th in defensive field goal percentage at the rim, according to CTG.

Lastly, this spread feels trappy. The Mavericks have a -6.3 net rating, while the Pelicans are at -13.3. Yet, the Mavs are just -4 favorites at home, and are getting roughly 80% of the betting action at the time of writing, per Pregame.com. Granted, the line is moving in Dallas's direction, but the NBA regular-season betting market isn't sharp, so I'm going to fade it.

