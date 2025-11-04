Tuesday’s NBA Best Bets: Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls Bring The Value

Initially, I hated Tuesday's NBA slate. It feels like either half of the NBA is hurt or hasn't started its season yet. Nevertheless, I write up a best bet every Monday-Friday for OutKick's newsletter, and college basketball is the only other option on Tuesday. But, besides my alma mater, St. John's, I don't know sh*t about college hoops.

Furthermore, after looking through the schedule and digging deeper into these games, I found a second NBA bet that I want to discuss with you guys. For what it's worth, I cashed both of my NBA bets Monday. I'm still down a little more than a unit this season, but it's early, and I'm still confident in my process. With that in mind, here are my two best NBA bets for Tuesday.

NBA Betting Card: November 4

Orlando Magic -3.5 (-110) , up to -4, at the Atlanta Hawks via FanDuel, risking 1.1 units (u).

, up to -4, at the Atlanta Hawks via FanDuel, risking 1.1 units (u). Chicago Bulls moneyline (-112), up to -130 or a -2.5 spread, vs. the Philadelphia 76ers via FanDuel, risking 1.12u.

Magic (-3.5) at Hawks, 8 p.m. ET

On top of the stuff written below, Atlanta averages 8.0 fewer 3-point attempts per game than their opponents, and ranks just 22nd in 3-point percentage. Granted, the Magic shoot just as poorly from behind the arc, but they allow the fewest 3-point shots per game. Plus, Orlando attacks the rim, while Atlanta is more of a finesse team that can't shoot threes, aka a bad offense.

76ers at Bulls (-115) , 8 p.m. ET

Chicago is attempting nearly five more "wide-open" 3-pointers per game than Philly. Wide-open is defined by the 3-point shooter having at least six feet of distance from the nearest defender. On the other side of the floor, the Bulls are allowing 3.6 fewer wide-open 3-point attempts per game. We all know 3-points are the end-all-be-all in the NBA nowadays.

Both teams are 5-1, but Chicago has played the sixth-toughest schedule so far, and Philadelphia has played the 27th-toughest schedule. The Bulls' only loss was their last game vs. the New York Knicks on Sunday, and Chicago beat NYK in their first meeting Friday. The 76ers' most impressive win was the 3-4 Magic, who the Bulls beat, as well.

Also, Sixers rookie SG VJ Edgecombe has been their second-best player through six games, but eventually, he needs to come back down to earth. Philadelphia SG Jared McCain will likely make his season debut Tuesday. McCain was awesome in 23 games as a rookie last season. However, Philly's offense could have some growing pains as it works McCain back into the fold.

Either way, I just like how Chicago plays. The Bulls have six dudes averaging double figures, and they lead the NBA in assists per game. Lastly, as ridiculous as this sounds, because 76ers big Joel Embiid is a former NBA MVP, Chicago point-forward Josh Giddey is the best player on the floor. Giddey averages 22.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NBA 2025-26 bets here.