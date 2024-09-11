Mystics And Sky Battle For Final Playoff Spot

Mystics vs. Sky, 8:00 ET

23 years ago I was sitting in my high school biology class. I couldn't tell you what we were learning about, but I can tell you that I'll always remember that was where I heard about the terrorist attacks on our soil. The only good thing that came from that day was a sense of American pride. It felt like we all cared for each other and were united. Yesterday I spent two hours watching a debate that left no doubt, our country is very much divided again. I hope today we can get back to enjoying each other, our country, and remembering the ones who paid the ultimate price. I could spend hours writing about things happening in the world, but sports betting is an escape. Let's get back to that focus. I haven't done much WNBA since they came back from the Olympic break, but I thought it would be a nice change of pace as I don't care for too many of the baseball games tonight. Let's take a look at how we should play the Mystics vs. Sky tonight in the WNBA.

The Mystics, record-wise, are one of the worst teams in the WNBA and looked like they might be one of the worst teams of all time. They started the season 0-12, and despite a few games where they were competitive, they ultimately lost all of them. I can't in good faith tell you that they are actually a great team, but they've gone 11-12 since that streak to start the year and if they are truly a .500 team, they would be competing for a playoff spot. Technically they still are as they are just 2 games behind the Sky for the final playoff spot. With five games remaining, that should convey the added importance of tonight's matchup if they are looking to make the playoffs. The Mystics don't really have a great player on the roster. Don't get me wrong, Ariel Atkins and Brittney Sykes are both very talented, but the team lacks a superstar like the one that is on the roster, Elena Della Donne, but not playing this season. What is working for Washington is that they have four players averaging double-digit points, and another five players scoring seven or more points per game. That makes their team very difficult to matchup against.

On the other side of the court is the team clinging to the final playoff spot, the Chicago Sky. Can the team find a way to keep the spot? They have a two-game lead and a win tonight would go a long way to locking up their ticket to the playoffs. Ultimately, they will be bounced in the first round of the playoffs, but it is a bit of a nice story that they can make the playoffs. The Sky are at a bit of a disadvantage that they no longer have their star rookie, Angel Reese who is out for the season. Reese is a rebound machine, and although inefficient offensively, she does give them hustle and energy, something you need this late in the season. The Sky have arguably the best scorer in this game on their team though in Chennedy Carter. Although she is more known for cheap shots and stupid plays, she is a walking bucket. Even without Reese, the Sky have put up 92 games in back-to-back games.

Both teams are playing fairly decent basketball at the moment, but the Sky have home-court advantage. The first three games of the series have all been decided by single digits. The Sky took the first game by eight points, then lost the next two games by two and four points. I do lean toward the Sky winning this game, but not with much confidence and the market is indicating the Mystics are the correct side. Instead, I'm expecting this to be a defensive battle and will back the under as the teams will play tight knowing the importance of this game. Back the under.

