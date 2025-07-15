Mystics Will Keep Sparks From Flying

Mystics vs. Sparks, 10:00 ET

I was glad to see the WNBA actually played a couple of games yesterday. There are a lot of days when the WNBA doesn't have games, despite having the opportunity to showcase the sport. Last night they had two games on the slate, but both of them were on local television only instead of being broadcast nationwide. I think that's a change to make if I am the commissioner of the WNBA. They do have two games tonight, and we've won our past few WNBA plays so let's grab another here as the Mystics take on the Sparks.

The Mystics have been a bit of a surprising team this year. I think I expected them to be one of the worst teams in the league. I wouldn't exactly call them one of the best teams, but they are good enough right now that they are tied with Indiana for the sixth best record in the league. They are allowing more points per game to opponents than they score, but the difference is rather minor. They've been pretty hot recently, getting three straight wins, but they weren't exactly blow outs or anything. The three wins have been by a combined nine points. Two of the three wins were by just two points. The wins were also over pretty tough competition in the Storm and Aces. Sure, there was one win over the Sky, who are not a good team. They also recently lost to the Wings, who are one of the worst teams in basketball. Now they have to face the Sparks on the first game after flying across the country.

The Sparks were expected to be a bit more competitive, but the problem is they haven't really improved from last season. Kelsey Plum has done a good job of filling up the scoring column for herself, but she also has improved on her assist totals. She is averaging a career high 5.8 assists. The problem is that she is also averaging a career high in turnovers. So while she has done well in terms of points, she has also taken more shots than ever before. I suppose she needs to and should, considering there isn't much other talent on the roster. I'm curious to see if Cameron Brink makes an impact for this team when she returns. She was the second overall pick last year, and she tore her ACL last year. The Sparks just said they think she could be back with the team before the end of July. That could at least be the boost the team needs to potentially make the playoffs. The reality is that she probably makes them better, but not enough to vault them too far ahead. It will be good for the next year, though.

In this game, we see the Mystics coming in hot, but travel can always mess with teams. Even with a few days off between games, I still have some concerns. It isn't the same level of concern about body clocks adjusting or anything that it would be usually. However, they are definitely the better team. The Sparks haven't been good at home this season, losing all but two of their home games. I think the Mystics take this game. It is a coinflip, but their team is better, and I don't think there are enough reasons to take the Sparks in this one. Back the Mystics.