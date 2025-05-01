Multi-Unit Play As Tigers Take On Angels

Tigers vs. Angels, 9:38 ET

One of my favorite things about sports betting in general is figuring out the things you don't know. It is almost like a puzzle where you can see certain things and you're trying to find ways that the pieces fit. I look at every game listed, every day. Sometimes I don't see where the piece could go at all, other times I see a great spot for it. Sometiems the piece fits and I move on, and sometimes I put the piece in the wrong spot. I'm hopeful I have the right spot for this puzzle piece as I have a multi-unit play for the game between the Tigers and Angels today.

The Tigers are one of the better teams in the league to start the season with a solid 19-12 record. I read a description of their lineup the other day and I liked the way they listed it - patchwork. It is a patchwork lineup. That's absolutely correct. This lineup is being kind of adapted based on needs and adjusted based on who is hot. I'm not saying they've used 31 different lineups, but I do like that their manager hasn't been afraid to tinker and figure out what works. Last year, the team was hampered by the offense and bolstered by the pitching staff. This year is a bit more balanced, but the pitching staff is still definitely doing their job. One guy that has been great for them is tonight's starter, Casey Mize. I've been a fan of Mize for a while, but he is pitching better than ever before with a 4-1 record, 2.12 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP. Having to face him and Skubal twice in a seven game series could prove very difficult. Mize has only made two road starts and they've been very different games. In both he went 5.2 innings, but one game he allowed no runs and one hit, the other he allows seven hits and four runs. Angels hitters haven't been very good against him, hitting just .156 against Mize.

The Angels are a team that I've discussed multiple times in this way: They are both the best and worst type of team to be a fan of. They actually try to spend on players, but the results are always a disaster. It is rare that a team would have not one, but two, generational talents and not be able to at least contend for the postseason. Every time they spend money on a player it seems like they instantly decline (Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon). The pitching has never been all that great for the team despite having the aforementioned generational talent Shohei Ohtani in their rotation. Mike Trout is kind of a shell of himself. A tip of the cap to the organization for trying, but the reality is this team just can't win. They tried to add some decent arms to their rotation in the offseason, including tonight's starter, Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi is 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. He hasn't been terrible despite those numbers. He's making his seventh start tonight and he has a quality outing in three of his six starts. He hasn't been good against the Tigers hitters that he's faced, though. Detroit's batters are hitting .349 against him over 43 at-bats (Gleyber Torres has 28 of those at-bats).

This game is going to be won by Detroit. I'm playing it a few ways here. The first way is the moneyline through five innings. At -125, we get a good value on taking Mize who has the better history and current performance against the Angels. I'll also take the Tigers for the game. I think they have a chance to put up three to five runs on the Angels and I don't see Los Angeles doing that to Detroit. Back the Tigers in both. If you want only one, I'm playing the first five moneyline for multiple units.

