Monday Night Football Should Be Low Scoring Game

Panthers vs. 49ers, 8:15 ET

Who made this decision? I do understand that every team should have an opportunity to be on primetime. I respect it, actually. I think it is part of the reason that football has been so successful over the years. They don’t have just one team that is always on television like the Cubs were when WGN was nationally broadcasting games. They have the ability to make guys with helmets on that block their faces, recognized within most households. Still, putting the Panthers against the 49ers in a Monday Night Football matchup seems like a crime, but luckily, we can bet on it to make it worth out while.

Maybe I’m being a bit too critical of the Panthers. They are having a decent season with a 6-5 record and a legitimate shot at being over .500. It is very possible that if they win here, they could be the division leader. Bryce Young still doesn’t quite look like a surefire answer at quarterback, but he has certainly improved. If I squint a little bit, I kind of see Jordan Love out there instead of Young. He has been injured but has almost 2,000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. The only part is a bit misleading as those still need to be cut down on, but this is already his second most touchdowns he has thrown In a season. I’m still concerned with his decision-making, but instead of being the reason his team loses games, he is keeping them in games. The defense is about dead middle of the league for both passing and rushing yards allowed. The 49ers do not have a great passing defense, so Young should get an opportunity to shine in this one. The problem is that Carolina likes to work the ground game, but the 49ers are actually pretty good against the run.

The 49ers have had a wild season. They are 7-4 for the year and in third place of the NFC West. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the three of these West Division teams make the playoffs, but I could see San Francisco on the outside looking in as well. They’ve had to deal with injury after injury to players on the team, but still find a way to make it work. Starting Quarterback Brock Purdy has only played in three games this season. Last week, he took down the Cardinals, and the 49ers offense looked terrific with him tossing three touchdowns on 19-for-26 passing and 200 yards. Stud running back, Christian McCaffery, gets to go against the team that drafted him. He should have plenty of opportunity to show them what they are missing – again the Panthers are pretty much league average on defense.

This game feels like one the 49ers will win with ease. I think the opportune thing would’ve been to play this in a teaser as I suggested on the Outkick Bets podcast, but it is too late for that – unless you want to pair it with something else for next week. The Panthers are coming off an emotional win in overtime, on the road, against a divisional opponent. The 49ers are coming off of their best offensive game. I personally think that this will be a bit lower scoring than the 47.5 suggests. I don’t see the Panthers having a great game, and I expect the 49ers to be somewhere in the mid-20s in terms of scoring. I think a 24-17 win looks right. Give me the under.